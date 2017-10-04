ADVERTISEMENT

There is no doubt that the biggest beauty trend to emerge from the Spring/Summer 2018 fashion shows this September was glossy skin.

Dewy, glowing skin has long been a staple catwalk beauty look, but this season elevated the trend, with multiple fashion houses sending their models down the runway with faces that positively shone. The good news? This is one high-fashion beauty statement that is not only easy to wear, but is also highly versatile.

Model Kaia Gerber sports a lustrous beauty look at Calvin Klein Collection.

In London, Christopher Kane made use of his new beauty collaboration with Nars to promote a glistening with a holographic edge, teaming the look with damp hair to really make his point.

And Rihanna's Fenty x Puma show in New York featured liberal amounts of the star's very own highlighting sticks in golden hues, daubed all the way from the cheekbones to the temples.

TV Personality Ariane Andrew attends the launch of FENTY PUMA By Rihanna A/W 2017 Collection at Madison Beverly Hills on September 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

But there are more subtle ways to tap into the trend, as Paula Knorr and Emilia Wickstead proved in London, using highlighter to add a touch of shimmer to the forehead, eye sockets and lips.

In Milan, Bottega Veneta's models sported a soft pink shimmer on their cheekbones that acted simultaneously as highlighter and blusher, and in Paris, Y/Project made perfectly even, beaming skin the focal point of its look.

Sara Sampaio exemplifies Bottega Veneta's dewy complexion.

But if you still want to tone it down a notch then follow the example of Anna Sui and Calvin Klein, whose New York shows featured quirky details that nodded to the gloss obsession.

At Anna Sui, celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath used 'eye gloss' to give the models translucent-looking, shimmering eyelids, while Calvin Klein's models sported a dot of highlighter at the inner eyes and bridge of the nose to keep things softly lustrous.

Also on HuffPost: