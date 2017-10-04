ADVERTISEMENT

It's no secret Canadians have inherited the better-looking side of Niagara Falls. But what's not as obvious is what else the Greater Niagara region has to offer.

So if you're looking to avoid the crowds of tourists and discover some of the hidden gems the area has to offer, tune in to what "Like A Tourist" host Emily Anonuevo and St. Catharines local Melissa Morlacchetti have to say in the video above.

What To Eat: Start The Day Right At Mahtay Cafe & Lounge

241 St. Paul St., St. Catharines, Ont.

Breakfast Scramble available this weekend on our brunch test menu. A post shared by Mahtay Cafe & Lounge (@mahtaycafe) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:11am PST

Whether you're an early riser or a night owl, the Mahtay Cafe & Lounge has something to offer. By day, they're a community staple in St. Catharines serving up coffee, breakfast and brunch with options for vegans and meat-lovers alike. By night, they're an event space for local musicians, artists and community meet-ups.

What To Do: Stretch It Out With Goat Yoga

Fox Den Yoga, 111 Garrison Village Drive, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ont.

You've done downward dog but what about downward dog with a goat leaping off your back? If you're looking to spice up your yoga practice, consider a trip to Fox Den Yoga and ask about their goat yoga program. Advance booking is recommended and there are even sessions featuring cider tastings (if you really want to test how good your balance is). As instructor Melina Morsch puts it, "it's impossible to be unhappy when you're holding a little goat."



What To See: Go Behind The Scenes At The Shaw Festival Theatre

10 Queen's Parade, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ont.

If you're looking for a spectacle but have had your share of the Falls (or just want to be indoors), the Shaw Festival Theatre is the way to go. The venue is currently featuring 13 different productions but also offers a behind-the-scenes tour of the stage and the concrete catacombs to wardrobe and makeup.