Carly Rae Jepsen attends the premiere of The Weinstein Company's 'Leap!' on August 19, 2017.

Carly Rae Jepsen, perpetual girl next door and singer behind the 2012 jam "Call Me Maybe," can now add officiate to her impressive resume.

On Wednesday, the Mission, B.C.-native shared a photo of herself conducting the wedding ceremony for her best friend, Alex Jillian, outside of Los Angeles. "That time I got to marry my two best friends. It was a good day. Yas!!! 🙌🏻❤️" Jepsen sweetly captioned the photo.

A post shared by Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) on Oct 4, 2017 at 3:06am PDT

The bride shared the same image on her own account, thanking her bestie for conducting the service. "@carlyraejepsen gave us the most beautiful ceremony it could not have been more perfect ❤️," she wrote.

Honestly, we almost didn't recognize the Canadian singer without her signature brunette hair and blunt fringe for which she's known. However, the 31-year-old looked more familiar in another snap she shared of herself standing between two other friends.

Donning a strapless pink gown, Jepsen looked stunning with her blonde bob.

Hanging out with my two loves. @holmfront88 @mickeywadeonstage best touring buns in da biz A post shared by Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) on Oct 2, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

From the (countless) gorgeous Instagram photos, it looks like Jepsen and her BFF had the best time celebrating her nuptials, both before and after.

Not only did Jillian (who is also Jepsen's stylist, and her best friend since they were about two years old) have an adorable outdoor bridal shower...

Success! No nip slips 😜. Happy bridal shower @alexjillian A post shared by Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

But she, Jepsen and the rest of the bridal party also went to Harry Potter World for her bachelorette party.

💍Bachelorette party at Harry Potter World for @alexjillian A post shared by Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) on Sep 29, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

And, of course, they all had a memorable time at the wedding. Here's Jepsen partying with the bride and her bridesmaids:

I had the best bridesmaids a girl could ask for ❤️ A post shared by Alex Jillian (@alexjillian) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

While the "I Really Like You" singer is happy for her BFF, she revealed to Entertainment Tonight that marriage won't happen for her anytime soon.

"I'm not engaged. Not even a boyfriend, meh," she said with a laugh earlier this year, according to ET. But speaking of her love life, she added, "I'll know when I see it."

Jepsen is one of many celebrities who has officiated a wedding for a friend. Most notably, Tom Hanks got ordained to officiate "Girls" star Allison Williams' wedding in 2015, and Lady Gaga did the same for her friend and yoga teacher Tricia Donegan in 2012.

