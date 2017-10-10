Beyonce Looks Just Like Blue Ivy In Her Mom’s Adorable Throwback Pic

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce Knowles attend the 66th NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on Feb. 19, 2017 in New Orleans.

Genes are no joke!

Beyonce's mom Tina Lawson posted a throwback photo of the superstar on her Instagram account last Saturday and the resemblance to Blue Ivy is uncanny.

Lawson seems to agree with that assessment.

If Beyonce don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

"If Beyonce don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni❤️" she captioned the post.

Beyonce posted a cropped version of the same photo in 2014 that revealed it was taken in 1989 when she was around seven or eight years old — only a few years older than five-year-old Blue.

1989🐝 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 31, 2014 at 1:52pm PDT

This isn't the first time the resemblance between the two has been obvious. Other photos on Beyonce's Instagram also highlight those powerful Knowles genes.

Sending love to Mothers around the world. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 10, 2015 at 1:29pm PDT

The mom and daughter duo have worn matching or coordinated outfits on many occasions and are clearly taking their similarities in stride.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 19, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

For a long time, comparisons between Blue and her father Jay-Z were more common. In fact, when she was first born both her mom and Rihanna agreed that she was practically Jay-Z's twin. Those comparisons still exist too.

#jayz #blueivy A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Feb 19, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

But either way, this wouldn't be the first time a child was thought to look more like their dad than their mom initially but grew to look like more of a mix as time went on. It used to be thought that babies looked more like their fathers than their mothers in order to establish paternity.

While this appears to be untrue from a scientific point of view, Scientific American does note that moms saying they look like dads makes perfect sense. "The bias in how mothers remark resemblance does not reflect actual resemblance and may be an evolved or conditioned response to assure domestic fathers of their paternity," stated researchers.

It remains to be seen whether baby twins Sir and Rumi will grow up to look like their mom, big sister or father, but either way, Blue seems to be welcoming them into her life wholeheartedly.

Lawson told Entertainment Tonight over the summer that Blue was excited about her new role.

"She's a good big sister, she really is," she said. "She cares for them a lot."

This family sure is flawless.