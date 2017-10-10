Sofia Vergara Raises Breast Cancer Awareness With Mammogram Selfie

Sofia Vergara knows how important mammograms are when it comes to women's health. That's why she shared a special message on Instagram to show her support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In a short video clip, the "Modern Family" star is seen smiling next to a mammogram machine. "You have to do it!!!💪🏽💪🏽" she wrote in her caption.

A mammogram can help detect breast cancer early since the X-ray can identify both cancerous and non-cancerous tumours, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Although women who have no symptoms and are not at a high risk of breast cancer usually don't start to get regular mammograms until they hit 50, Vergara has taken extra precautions and has already begun in her 40s.

Last year, the 45-year-old shared a similar Instagram photo standing next to a mammogram machine. "It's that time of the year," she wrote.

In response to her most recent post, many of Vergara's fans thanked her for the yearly reminder. "I love seeing posts like this because I hope this encourages women to get mammograms," one wrote.

"I had mine last month & got a good report! Yay! Thanks for the reminder," another said.

Some fans noted that younger women may also have to get checked.

Despite the recommended age to start getting regular mammograms, some fans noted that younger women may also have to get checked.

"Due to my family history, my doctor advised me to have one earlier this year," one Instagram user, who identified as under 40, commented.

In response, another said, "Yes! I recently had to do one at 32."

The risk of breast cancer increases with age, but it's recommended that any woman should have a mammogram if she finds a lump in their breast, or if she is at a high risk of breast cancer, meaning certain gene mutations run in their family.

Vergara has previously opened up about how she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2000 and beat it, so it makes sense that she's taking preventative measures when it comes to breast cancer as well.

It's also interesting to note that breast size does not affect the risk of breast cancer. However, women with larger breasts can be more susceptible since they are more likely to also have a larger size, weight and Body Mass Index (BMI), which can all increase the risk, Rethink Breast Cancer reports.

While breast size does not affect the risk of breast cancer, women with larger breasts can be more susceptible.

Vergara has always been a curvy woman, which may be another reason for her vigilance when it comes to her yearly checkups. Last year, the actress acknowledged her large breast size in Vanity Fair and noted, "It's not fun."

"My whole life, buying a bra was a nightmare," she revealed. "What I used to do when I moved to L.A., I found places like Frederick's of Hollywood that make bras for [strippers]. Believe me, I wish I had fake boobs."

Plenty of celebrities have been calling attention to breast cancer as of late. Last month, Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed her own cancer diagnosis, just a few days ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer," the 56-year-old wrote in a note on Twitter. "Today, I'm the one."

Lady Gaga also recently shared a birthday tribute to her best friend, Sonja Durham Dubois, who passed away from breast cancer.