It may have been founded 60 years ago, but U.S. cosmetics giant CoverGirl is proving that you're never too old to reinvent yourself.

The Coty-owned makeup brand, which has been attracting attention recently by signing up a diverse roster of ambassadors, has unveiled the new, empowering slogan "I Am What I Make Up," and a headline campaign to go with it.

"This is bigger than a new campaign or a tagline," said Ukonwa Ojo, SVP Covergirl, Coty, in a statement. "We hope to spark a provocative dialogue that shifts cultural assumptions about when, where, how and why people wear makeup."

To mark the milestone, the brand has created a long-form film called 'Made in the Mirror' that stars six of its 'Covergirls' — many of whom have been announced over the past few months.

The varied lineup of women now representing the company includes chef and TV personality Ayesha Curry, actress and YouTube star Issa Rae, singer Katy Perry, personal trainer Massy Arias, professional motorcycle racer Shelina Moreda and 69-year-old model and dietician Maye Musk.

According to CoverGirl, they were chosen for being "boundary-breakers, cultural change-agents and true makeup-lovers."

The overhaul, which aims to encourage authenticity and reject unrealistic beauty standards, will be visible across the brand, from packaging and product design to the in-store experience.

"The new COVERGIRL positioning is an important example of Coty's purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of beauty," said Laurent Kleitman, President, Coty Consumer Beauty. "Beauty should make people happy, and when we champion individuality and self-expression, that's when we see its true power."

To watch "Made in the Mirror," click here.