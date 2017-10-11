Even without the candy, Halloween is one of the best times of the year. There's not much better than seeing super adorable new babies in ridiculously cute costumes.

If you're a parent of a little one, it can be so much fun to incorporate your babe into a full family costume get-up for Oct. 31, whether they're in a carrier or toddling around.

Here are 12 of our favourite adorable family Halloween costume ideas.

The Hangover

Dress your little one like Carlos, and Daddy (or Mommy with a beard) like Zach Galifianakis' character from this hilarious film for an easily recognizable costume idea.

Alfredo Linguini and Remy

Taking inspiration from the film "Ratatouille," have Mom or Dad dress up as chef-wannabe Alfredo Linguini, while babe dons a cute little rat costume a la Remy.

Pooh and the Honey Pot

Simple enough to DIY, this costume is great for babies that enjoy riding along in carriers. It can also keep mom or dad's hands free to trick-or-treat with any big kids.

Beekeeper and Bumblebees

A sweet idea for a family-coordinated costume, the grown-ups can dress in beekeeper gear, while the little can be the cutest bumble on the block. Could this idea bee any cuter?!

Baby Presidential Debate Team Costume

Got boy/girl twins? This presidential debate costume gets the whole family involved in the Halloween spirit and makes a fun weekend craft project with your significant other.

Rainbow and Unicorn Costume

No sew baby carrier costumes! The unicorn riding a rainbow is our favourite! http://t.co/7BR0VOvJ6I pic.twitter.com/fnoP2gh6Zp — yoyomama (@yoyomamadotca) October 17, 2015

A pair of rainbow suspenders, a fuzzy unicorn costume, and a cloud-shaped pillow are all you'll need for this adorable parent and baby costume.

Lobster and Chef

Her costume is she's a chef and she's making lobster bisque 😭 pic.twitter.com/EddK9KZxMp — 💀Rawantichrist🌹 (@rawanabanana) October 30, 2015

Sure to be the cutest catch of the day, this costume idea is best for smaller babies, as you'll be carrying them around in a pot all night.

Movie Popcorn

Don't you just want to nibble this little cutie right up? This costume makes use of items you likely already have hanging around the house and will keep baby feeling snug in case temperatures are chilly.

Football, Referee, and Football Player

Team Christa! #firsthalloween #footballcostume #cheerleadercostume A post shared by Mindy (@mindychrista214) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:55pm PDT

Perfect for the freshest squishes, this costume idea keeps baby wrapped up snug, and lets both parents get in on the dress-up fun.

Ghostbusters Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

The perfect costume for your baby... if you love Ghostbusters. pic.twitter.com/7CT2I8eY — Mick Ross (@mickster) October 24, 2011

Mom or Dad can dress up as their favourite ghost-bustin' hero, while baby becomes the cutest villain on the block.

Oscar the Not-so-Grouchy Grouch

New post (Oscar Baby Costume | Bored Panda...) has been published on DIY Halloween Costumes - https://t.co/k6l2OirBVT pic.twitter.com/DBAVnEWi2w — DIY Halloween 2017 (@diyhalloweencos) September 27, 2017

Perfect for incorporating a baby carrier, this costume lets Sesame Street's curmudgeonly Muppet get in on the trick-or-treating fun, while Mom or Dad can simply don a safety vest and hat to become a trash collector.

Little Bo Peep and Sheep

Bo Peep has found her Sheep. A post shared by Sherri DuPree-Bemis (@sdupreebemis) on Oct 31, 2013 at 7:52pm PDT

Don't let your little sheep get lost in this adorable costume. Great for babies who are walking or still need to be carried.