When we look back on the legacy of Prince Harry, there will be lots to write about.

From his work with veterans, his time serving in the British Army, the creation of the Invictus Games, and his support for getting rid of the stigma around mental health, the prince has a lot of accomplishments.

Earlier on HuffPost:

But one quality that might not get a mention is the fact that the 33-year-old ginger has a very sexy beard.

Even Michelle Obama is (probably?) impressed with the royal's scruff:

According to the Daily Mail, a recent poll conducted by U.K. hair transplant centre Crown Clinic found that Harry's beard was voted the sexiest in the world.

That's right, our favourite ginger even beat out Canadian hottie Ryan Gosling for the top spot.

This is how we imagine Gosling is reacting to the news:

Harry also beat out actor Bradley Cooper, who came in third place, as well as professional football player Harry Kane and David Beckham, who nabbed the fifth spot.

Bradley Cooper speaks at the 30th annual American Cinematheque Award ceremony in Beverly Hills, Oct. 14, 2016. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

At the bottom of the pile were Brad Pitt, who was found to have the least sexy facial hair, followed by Joaquin Phoenix, Justin Timberlake, and Jim Carrey.

Yep, that's a great beard!

Despite their love for Harry's facial hair, 62 per cent of the women polled said they prefer men to be clean-shaven, while 62 per cent of men said they thought celebs look better with facial hair.

Unfortunately for the guys, 45 per cent of them said they weren't able to grow a full beard like the fifth-in-line to the throne.

"While he looks great with his ginger fuzz, the sad fact is almost half the men in the U.K. cannot grow a full beard like Harry," noted Crown Clinic surgeon Asim Shahmalak about their survey which polled 1,000 men and women.

Mmmm.

But Harry's beard may not be long for this world.

As Vanity Fair noted in 2014, when Harry returned with a beard after travelling abroad in the winter of 2013, the Queen was rumoured to have made him shave it all off before he commenced making public appearances.

Prince Harry sans beard in 2014.

In 2015, Harry once again grew out his beard during the summer, to the delight of so many.

Harry looking scruffy in 2015.

Since then, the prince has kept the beard, although he's trimmed it on occasion, most likely thanks to his gran's gentle reminders.

One woman who definitely doesn't mind the beard is girlfriend Meghan Markle, who was spotted snuggling up to her prince (and accepting a stubble-laden smooch on the cheek!) during the Invictus Games in Toronto last month.

Meghan Markle and her prince at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

But would the Queen make him go bare-faced at his own wedding? Most likely. After all, Prince William was clean-shaven when he wed the Duchess of Cambridge, and even though Harry has been bending the rules when it comes to his girlfriend of more than a year, we feel that he would acquiesce to his grandmother's plea.