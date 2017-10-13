All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    A Mexican Journalist Asked Trudeau For A Photo And Of Course He Agreed

    This is...one way of speaking truth to power?

    10/13/2017 13:02 EDT | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has assured Mexico that he remains committed to renegotiating NAFTA and, evidently, appearing in photographs with practically anyone who asks.

    Trudeau was taking questions from the media at a joint news conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto Thursday when one journalist had a, shall we say, different kind of inquiry.

    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto appear at a press conference at the National Palace on Oct. 12, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico.

    BuzzFeed News Mexico shared a clip of Maru Rojas, of Radio Formula, asking the prime minister if he would take a photograph with her.

    Trudeau did not give her a picture. He gave her four, some of which now adorn her Twitter account:

    Pena Nieto even shared one of the photos on his own Facebook page:


    Enrique Peña Nieto/Facebook

    There was also, of course, footage of this historical meeting:

    PM urges senators to advance women's rights


    Trudeau wrapped up his first official visit to Mexico Friday with a speech to its Senate, where he urged senators to do more to advance women's rights in their country.

    He also reaffirmed his commitment to reaching a new trade deal with Mexico and the U.S.

    "A strong North America can only come from a strong Mexico, a strong Canada, and a strong United States," he said.

    "We are partners — all of us. And even in the face of unpredictability and change, we must remember that."

    With files from The Canadian Press

    More from Huffpost Canada:


    Trudeau Meets With World Leaders At G20 (2017)

    MORE:canada mexico tradejustin trudeaunewsPoliticstrudeau mexico