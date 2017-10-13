A Mexican Journalist Asked Trudeau For A Photo And Of Course He Agreed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has assured Mexico that he remains committed to renegotiating NAFTA and, evidently, appearing in photographs with practically anyone who asks.

Trudeau was taking questions from the media at a joint news conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto Thursday when one journalist had a, shall we say, different kind of inquiry.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto appear at a press conference at the National Palace on Oct. 12, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico.

BuzzFeed News Mexico shared a clip of Maru Rojas, of Radio Formula, asking the prime minister if he would take a photograph with her.

Maru Rojas, reportera de @Radio_Formula, pidió en un acto oficial si podía tomarse una foto con el Primer Ministro de Canadá, Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/H3LEAx1fjU — BuzzFeed News México (@BuzzFeedNewsMex) October 13, 2017

Trudeau did not give her a picture. He gave her four, some of which now adorn her Twitter account:

Lo dije reconozco y respeto protocolos, he cubierto 21 años miles de historias y me quedo con ganas de estrechar manos,de personajes HOY NO! pic.twitter.com/fXPE5Lw02d — Marurojasenformula (@MaruenFormula) October 13, 2017

Pena Nieto even shared one of the photos on his own Facebook page:

There was also, of course, footage of this historical meeting:

PM urges senators to advance women's rights

Trudeau wrapped up his first official visit to Mexico Friday with a speech to its Senate, where he urged senators to do more to advance women's rights in their country.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to reaching a new trade deal with Mexico and the U.S.

"A strong North America can only come from a strong Mexico, a strong Canada, and a strong United States," he said.

"We are partners — all of us. And even in the face of unpredictability and change, we must remember that."

With files from The Canadian Press