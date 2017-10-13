All Sections
    • LIVING

    Tim Hortons’ Buffalo-Flavoured Latte Has Everyone Confused

    And the internet is looking to Canucks for answers.

    10/13/2017 10:45 EDT | Updated 37 minutes ago

    It was only a matter of time before Tim Hortons came up with their own unique drink to rival Starbucks' ever-popular pumpkin spice latte. But unfortunately, their latest invention has everyone confused thanks to its bizarre choice of flavour: buffalo sauce.

    Yep, someone actually thought that buffalo sauce and coffee would be the perfect combination to spice up your morning.

    Here's the Buffalo-flavoured latte in all its glory:

    A post shared by Tim Hortons US (@timhortonsus) on

    According to a press release, the latte is made from "freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, mocha, and bold Buffalo sauce flavour." And to top it off, the drink is dusted with Buffalo seasoning to give it a real kick!

    Naturally, the internet had some strong feelings (and questions) about Tim's latest menu addition.

    Many also looked to Canucks for answers, considering Tim's is a well-known Canadian coffee chain.

    But hey, don't blame us! According to the company's press release, the Buffalo-flavoured latte is actually an American invention and is only available in Buffalo, N.Y., A.K.A. home of the Buffalo wing.

    Commenting on the thought process behind the latte, Stephen Goldstein, the regional president of Tim Hortons U.S., explained: "Tim Hortons and Buffalo sauce were both born in 1964, so why not take these two Buffalo staples and combine them?

    "The unlikely pairing of sweet mocha and tangy Buffalo sauce come together to create an unexpectedly delicious sweet and spicy treat we hope our guests will enjoy."

    The Buffalo-flavoured latte hit select stores in Buffalo, N.Y. on Thursday. Since then, plenty of people have been brave enough to try the new specialty drink...

    And (surprisingly) they've been giving it positive reviews. "LOVED IT!! Spicy and chocolatey!!" one customer wrote on Instagram.

    Another added on Twitter:

    If you're feeling adventurous, you can get your hands on one of these Buffalo-flavoured lattes at select Buffalo stores from now until Oct. 20.

