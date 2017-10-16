Easy Halloween Costumes For The Truly Lazy

Sometimes you just don't want to put a lot of effort into Halloween. And we get that. What with work, your social life, kids, watching "Riverdale" on Netflix, and eating (we spend a lot of time eating), there's little time left for making a Halloween costume or going to several stores trying to find your outfit.

But sometimes, you don't have much of a choice. Whether it's for the office group Halloween costume contest or just a party you're going to with some friends, you have to dress up, even if you aren't in the Halloween spirit.

So, for all those lazy folks out there, we picked some easy Halloween costumes that don't require much effort.

Elle and Mike from "Stranger Things"

A post shared by M c C A L L K I M B A L L (@lacedwithawesome) on Oct 30, 2016 at 11:12am PDT

Cat

A post shared by L A V E N D A (@lavendascloset) on Oct 18, 2016 at 8:14am PDT

Ms. Frizzle from "The Magic School Bus"

A post shared by Manuela Baron (@thegirlgonegreen) on Sep 22, 2015 at 8:15pm PDT

Olive from "Easy A"

A post shared by Emily Spencer (@emilyspencer__) on Oct 31, 2012 at 6:26pm PDT

Snow White and a Dwarf

A post shared by Erica (@ejsmith250) on Oct 31, 2016 at 10:06am PDT

A fan of Gryffindor's quidditch team and a Slytherin

A post shared by Squibby (@sierralavoie) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

Cheryl Tunt from "Archer"

A post shared by Kristy M (@heyimkristy13) on Oct 12, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Avocado

A post shared by Sara Duran (@concha.bb) on Oct 7, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Hayley Smith from "American Dad"

A post shared by Kristy M (@heyimkristy13) on Oct 5, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Witch

A post shared by Hannah Flesher (@lularoehannahflesher) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

'80s party girl

A post shared by Mallory 💋💄 (@madison_muse) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

Pat and Tiffany from "Silver Linings Playbook"

A post shared by Samantha (@samanthaashleydesigns) on Nov 4, 2016 at 6:08am PDT

Dr. Ellie Sattler from "Jurassic Park"

A post shared by Julie Spires (@jspires91) on Oct 31, 2016 at 4:42pm PDT

Rosie the Riveter

A post shared by Jennie Tedlos (@jt___bliss) on Oct 31, 2016 at 4:02pm PDT

Wednesday Addams

A post shared by d&orfs photography (@dnorfsphotography) on Oct 31, 2016 at 10:21am PDT

Elliott from "E.T"

A post shared by Melanie (@asmalllife) on Oct 30, 2016 at 8:49am PDT

The killer from "Scream"

A post shared by Stephanie (@simply_goregeous) on Oct 17, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

Emoticon

A post shared by Dandelion Design (@dandeliondesigner) on Nov 1, 2015 at 6:11am PST

Marty McFly from "Back to the Future"

A post shared by Colin Ginoza (@colinginoza) on Oct 30, 2015 at 8:22pm PDT

U2's Bono

A post shared by alec_gillis (@alec_gillis) on Oct 30, 2015 at 12:45pm PDT

The Sims

A post shared by McKenzie Sue Rucker (@mckenziesuerucker) on Oct 24, 2015 at 11:30am PDT

