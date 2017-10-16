All Sections
    • LIVING

    Easy Halloween Costumes For The Truly Lazy

    These require very minimal effort.

    10/16/2017 14:42 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    Pilin_Petunyia via Getty Images

    Sometimes you just don't want to put a lot of effort into Halloween. And we get that. What with work, your social life, kids, watching "Riverdale" on Netflix, and eating (we spend a lot of time eating), there's little time left for making a Halloween costume or going to several stores trying to find your outfit.

    But sometimes, you don't have much of a choice. Whether it's for the office group Halloween costume contest or just a party you're going to with some friends, you have to dress up, even if you aren't in the Halloween spirit.

    So, for all those lazy folks out there, we picked some easy Halloween costumes that don't require much effort.

    Elle and Mike from "Stranger Things"

    Cat

    A post shared by L A V E N D A (@lavendascloset) on

    Ms. Frizzle from "The Magic School Bus"

    Olive from "Easy A"

    A post shared by Emily Spencer (@emilyspencer__) on

    Snow White and a Dwarf

    A post shared by Erica (@ejsmith250) on

    A fan of Gryffindor's quidditch team and a Slytherin

    A post shared by Squibby (@sierralavoie) on

    Cheryl Tunt from "Archer"

    A post shared by Kristy M (@heyimkristy13) on

    Avocado

    A post shared by Sara Duran (@concha.bb) on

    Hayley Smith from "American Dad"

    A post shared by Kristy M (@heyimkristy13) on

    Witch

    '80s party girl

    A post shared by Mallory 💋💄 (@madison_muse) on

    Pat and Tiffany from "Silver Linings Playbook"

    Dr. Ellie Sattler from "Jurassic Park"

    A post shared by Julie Spires (@jspires91) on

    Rosie the Riveter

    A post shared by Jennie Tedlos (@jt___bliss) on

    Wednesday Addams

    Elliott from "E.T"

    A post shared by Melanie (@asmalllife) on

    The killer from "Scream"

    A post shared by Stephanie (@simply_goregeous) on

    Emoticon

    Marty McFly from "Back to the Future"

    A post shared by Colin Ginoza (@colinginoza) on

    U2's Bono

    A post shared by alec_gillis (@alec_gillis) on

    The Sims

