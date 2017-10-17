Spring marks a new beginning, which makes it the perfect time for the arrival of the third royal baby.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kensington Palace revealed Kate Middleton's due date. "Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April," it read.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017

2018 is shaping up to be an exciting year for the royal couple. Just hours before the palace announced the duchess' due date, they revealed the couple's plans to kickstart the new year with a royal tour of Norway and Sweden.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Norway and Sweden at the request of the FCO in early 2018. pic.twitter.com/Kl7rlZW5nO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017

Kate's due date doesn't come as a surprise, as many assumed she was already three months pregnant by the time Kensington Palace announced she was expecting back in September. However, less than three weeks later, Prince William hinted that his wife might give birth earlier than we thought.

"All the best with the midwifery. I may see you sooner than you think," the 35-year-old dad said to a midwife who congratulated him on Kate's pregnancy at the time.

Duchess of Cambridge attends the Charities Forum Event at Paddington Station on October 16, 2017 in London, England.

Since the duchess' pregnancy news was revealed, the mom-of-two has been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness, which she also experienced during her first two pregnancies. As a result, she's had to cancel a number of planned appearances, including four-year-old Prince George's first day of school.

However, since then, the duchess has been coping better with her morning sickness. The 35-year-old mom made her first public appearance since her pregnancy news was revealed on World Mental Health Day last week at Buckingham Palace. And on Monday, she made a surprise appearance at London's Paddington station, alongside Prince William and Prince Harry.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dances with Paddington Bear as she attends the Charities Forum Event at Paddington Station on October 16, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

An April due date means the youngest royal will be born just weeks ahead of Princess Charlotte's third birthday on May 2. The eldest royal sibling, Prince George, will turn five in July.

Keep Up With The Royals

Get our weekly email round-up of all things Royal.



Also on HuffPost: