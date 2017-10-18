All Sections
    • LIVING

    Fans 'Gutted' As Tributes Pour In For Tragically Hip Frontman Gord Downie

    He died at the age of 53.

    10/18/2017 09:59 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    As the nation woke up to news that Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie died from brain cancer Tuesday night, tributes for the beloved Canadian icon began pouring in across social media.

    The band posted a statement announcing Downie's death early Wednesday.

    In less than two hours, #TragicallyHip, #RIPGord, and #RIPGordDownie were already top trending hashtags on Twitter.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and comedian Rick Mercer were just a few of the notable public figures and everyday fans who expressed their condolences.

    His loss was felt especially in Kingston, Ont., where the band was formed in 1983.

    The singer had been diagnosed with gliobastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2015. The Tragically Hip officially announced Downie's illness in May 2016, just before they started their final tour.

