As the nation woke up to news that Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie died from brain cancer Tuesday night, tributes for the beloved Canadian icon began pouring in across social media.

The band posted a statement announcing Downie's death early Wednesday.

In less than two hours, #TragicallyHip, #RIPGord, and #RIPGordDownie were already top trending hashtags on Twitter.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and comedian Rick Mercer were just a few of the notable public figures and everyday fans who expressed their condolences.

There will never be another one like you, Gord. Rest in peace my friend. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 18, 2017

What a gift Gord was to all of us. The country feels gutted right now. #RipGord #Poets — Rick Mercer (@rickmercer) October 18, 2017

I am in Algiers but my heart is back home - just heard the news thinking of #Gord playing Fidder's Green on my phone https://t.co/dqOdrNbZkH — Paul Dewar (@PaulDewar) October 18, 2017

Gord Downie's legacy extends beyond his music. He raised unprecedented awareness for glioblastoma. Our condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/igl5dOqNAs — Sunnybrook Hospital (@Sunnybrook) October 18, 2017

His loss was felt especially in Kingston, Ont., where the band was formed in 1983.

We are playing non stop Hip all day. If you would like to hear something specific, or have a story about Gord, call us at 613-545-1057 #YGK — K-Rock 105.7 (@Krock1057) October 18, 2017

Stopped by here to pay respect this morning while downtown Kingston. #RIPGord #ygk pic.twitter.com/UCCQ2LaH7V — Richelle Morgan (@richellejmorgan) October 18, 2017

The singer had been diagnosed with gliobastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2015. The Tragically Hip officially announced Downie's illness in May 2016, just before they started their final tour.