Meghan Markle Might Have Just Had Tea With The Queen

If you're a fan of the royal coupledom known as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, then you're probably going to be ~very~ excited about this news.

According to reports, the 36-year-old actress and her beau of more than one year spent time with the Queen over tea last week at Buckingham Palace.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Wheelchair Tennis at the Invictus Games on Sept. 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

The Daily Mail notes that Markle and Harry arrived (via a Ford Galaxy with blacked-out windows) at Her Majesty's private entrance to the palace on Oct. 12 and that the meeting was "said to be extremely informal... in part it was to settle any nerves Meghan might have felt but also to ensure it was not widely publicized within the palace."

Harry, I understand, was introducing his American actress girlfriend to the Queen.

Although it's been previously reported that Markle met the Queen during the summer, Daily Mail reporter Richard Kay reports, "Harry, I understand, was introducing his American actress girlfriend to the Queen."

He adds: "After being driven in to the inner courtyard, the couple were said to have been whisked up to the Queen's private sitting room on the first floor overlooking the palace gardens and Constitution Hill, and which is served by a lift."

Queen Elizabeth II on Oct. 19, 2017.

If this is true, then it no doubt means that an engagement, if it hasn't happened yet, will probably happen soon.

After all, according to the Royal Marriages Act 1772, as fifth-in-line (soon to be sixth) to the throne, Harry must receive permission from the sovereign in order to marry "in order to guard against marriages that could diminish the status of the royal house."

Even Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, had to get permission from his grandmother to marry Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge. As we know, William and Kate dated for nearly a decade before he popped the question, and later revealed that the reason he waited so long to propose was because he wanted to show Middleton what life was like in his family and to "give her the chance to back out if she needed to before it all got too much."

Prince William and Kate Middleton announce their engagement on Nov. 16, 2010 in London.

Although some speculate that the fact that Markle is divorced (she was married to movie producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013) would hurt her chances of being Harry's wife, it would probably make no difference as modern royal marriage rules have become more lax than in previous years.

Not only have the rules around royal marriages relaxed, but the rules around royal PDA have also become more flexible, as Harry and Markle showed when they made their first public appearance together as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Wheelchair Tennis at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on Sept. 25, 2017 in Toronto.

The couple made no secret of their affection for one another, as they were spotted holding hands and touching each other while watching a sporting event. And at the Invictus Games closing ceremony, Harry was photographed kissing Markle on the cheek with her mother nearby.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games closing ceremony on Sept. 30.

Last week it was rumoured that Markle gave her notice to end her run with the show "Suits" after the current season finishes.

We think it's safe to say then, that it's not a matter of if but when an engagement announcement will happen. And we can't wait!

