U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders attends a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 4, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Bernie Sanders is coming to Canada.

The U.S. senator, who unveiled his "Medicare For All" bill last month, will speak about health care at a University of Toronto event on Oct. 29.

He'll be joined by Canadian physician Danielle Martin. The doctor rose to Internet fame in 2014 after a clip of her response at a U.S. Senate subcommittee looking at health care systems around the world went viral. She stood behind Sanders when he introduced his health care act in September.

Dr. Danielle Martin (left) watches as Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during his event to introduce the Medicare for All Act of 2017 on Sept. 13, 2017.

Sanders, who ran against Hillary Clinton last year for the Democratic presidential nomination, will speak about his bill and touch on what the U.S. can learn from Canada on health care.

The Broadbent Institute, one of the organizers of the event, will be livestreaming the talk, for people who want to feel the bern in the comfort of their own home.

With a file from Zi-Ann Lum

