There are some who enjoy playing dress up and going all out for Halloween, and we are among those Halloween-loving people. The best time to be the scariest version of yourself is October 31st and you don't need a pro to help you scare the bejesus out of someone.

Here are 15 creepy AF looks to inspire your inner demon.

1. Billy the Puppet from "Saw"

This is a relatively easy tutorial. To pull off Billy the Puppet from the "Saw" and "Jigsaw" movies, simply paint your face white and use black makeup around the eyes. Use red paint to make circles on the apples of the cheeks. Finish the look with red lipstick, followed by a faint black line from the corner of the lips to the chin. Voila!

2. Regan from "The Exorcist"

To be the possessed girl from "The Exorcist," all you'll need is a little face paint to mark scratches over your face. Use a sponge with green paint for that gross stuff around the lips, get yourself a flowered nightgown, and you're good to go.

3. "Black Swan"

This is another look that looks both amazing and creepy. Use white face paint and black liner for the eyes. You can fill in the eye makeup with white eyeshadow and use a shade of burgundy on the lips.

4. Samara Morgan from "The Ring"

Samara from "The Ring" is creepy AF. You'll just need a brunette wig and drawn-on cuts and bruises over your face. Put on some contacts and stain those teeth for a wicked grin.

5. Uncle Fester from "The Addams Family"

Uncle Fester is another easy one to master. Just draw black circles around the eyes, find a high-necked black shirt and give a wide-eyed look all night long.

6. A devil

For some red devil glam, paint the face red and use shimmery black shadow for the eyes. For an extra sinful look, pair your lips with red shimmery lipstick.

7. The nun from "The Conjuring"

What you'll need for this look is white face paint and use black face paint around the eyes. Then start drawing faint lines as wrinkles. Use some contour to define the cheekbones and the smile lines. And finally, add black lipstick and then smudge it around the lips for a creepy look.

8. "The Corpse Bride"

For this "Corpse Bride" look, paint your face, neck and shoulders with blue colour, even the brows. Then use black paint to create a high brow point. Use fake lashes and contour the nose and cheekbones. Apply pink lipstick and get a blue wig to complete the look.

9. Pennywise from "It"

To scare the living daylights out of anyone, go for the iconic clown. Simply paint your face white and use red lipstick or paint to enhance the lips. Extend the lip lines upwards from the corners of the mouth to the eyes. Oh, and don't forget the red nose. Then give your best creepy smile all night long while whispering, "You'll float, too."

10. Edward Scissorhands

This one requires a lot of contouring for that Johnny Depp look. You can start by using black paint for cuts over the face. Get a wig for that messy hair and use a touch of burgundy on the lips.

11. Chucky

To be the iconic Chucky from "Child's Play," just put a few stitches on your face and you're a serial killer on the loose. You'll only need red, black and white paint to create this look.

12. Princess Ahmanet from "The Mummy"

For Princess Ahmanet, you'll need black paint to draw ancient symbols across your face. Use black eyeshadow around the eyes and over the lips. To be extra, you can paint double irises over your lids.

13. The Joker

The Joker is a classic and you'll be the most wanted psycho at the party. Buy yourself some white face paint, red for the lips and slight black shadow under the eyes. Dye your hair green (or grab a green wig) for that extra creepy look.

14. "Game of Thrones"

This "Game of Thrones" look might take some more time, but it's well worth it. If you have fishnet tights, cut out a piece to use as a stencil for the snakeskin print over the forehead. Use black shadow for smoky eyes and for lining the lips. You'll also need black shadow for contouring the cheekbones.

15. Sugar skull makeup

This one's easy — you'll just need a lot of face paint colours. Start by painting the base white and add blue circles around the eyes. Then use a paintbrush to draw designs over the face.

