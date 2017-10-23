"Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard has left his agency amid claims his agent sexually assaulted a film director and a former teen actor.

A source told Deadline the 14-year-old Vancouver-born actor left the Agency for the Performing Arts because of the allegations against Tyler Grasham, who has been fired from the company.

Several sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that other agencies are pursuing the child star in the wake of his recent success in the remake of horror film "It."

Actor Cameron Boyce of Disney's "The Descendants" has also fired Grasham in light of the sexual abuse claims.

Kasey Kitchen, a spokesperson for Boyce, said it's unclear whether he will continue his relationship with the agency.

"Tyler Grasham, however, is most definitely fired," Kitchen told Deadline.

Accused of assaulting teen actor

In a Facebook post last Tuesday, former actor Blaise Godbe Lipman accused Grasham of plying him with alcohol and sexually assaulting him ten years ago, when he was 17 or 18 years old.

Lipman said after he posted a contribution to the "Me Too" campaign, Grasham "poked" him on Facebook.

"The "poke" reminded me about Tyler's harassment after the ordeal. He told me I'd never work in this biz. He'd have his friends drunklenly (sic) call me and berate me," he wrote.

"I didn't do anything at the time. I was young and desperately wanted acceptance within my industry. His threats felt very real."

Graham fired from agency

Film and TV editor Lucas Ozarowski told Deadline Grasham groped him in a hotel room last January.

"Tyler did the same thing to me," the 27-year-old Ozarowski said.

"I had my phone in my crotch, and all of a sudden he reached over and grabbed me under my pants."

APA spokesperson Manfred Westphal said Friday that Grasham's employment has been terminated "effective immediately," according to The Wrap.