Taoufik Moalla thinks police should have sent him on his way once they realized nothing was wrong.

A Montreal driver's singing hit a sour note with some police officers, who ticketed him for screaming.

Taoufik Moalla was a short distance from his house when he started singing along to his favourite song, '90s classic "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" on Sept. 27.

He heard police sirens behind him and was signalled to pull over.

Moalla told CTV Montreal that four officers — two on each side — approached to check the inside of his car.

Is there something that forbids that, or did I really bother anyone?

"Then they asked me if I screamed. I said no, I was just singing."

After checking his licence and registration, Moalla said police fined him $149 for "screaming in a public place," according to the Montreal Gazette.

He told CBC News he was "really upset" by the ticket, and thinks police should have sent him on his way once they realized nothing was wrong.

"I was singing loudly in my car," he said. "Is there something that forbids that, or did I really bother anyone?"

Wife not surprised

He pointed out to CTV that if the Montreal Canadiens won a game, all the fans screaming out of their cars probably wouldn't all be given tickets.

Moalla doesn't know if the fine reflected his poor singing abilities, but apparently his wife isn't surprised.

"She told me, if it was for singing, I'd have given you a ticket for $300," he said.