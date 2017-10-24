The World's First Lesbian Bridal Magazine Is Finally Here

It is 2017, after all.

As an Australian couple launches the world's first lesbian bridal magazine — a glossy, photo-filled celebration of love called Dancing with Her — the internet is saying "finally."

FINALLY: A beautiful wedding magazine for lesbian brides https://t.co/KkJ1QSYXBN — NeckFaceFilm (@NeckFaceFilm) October 23, 2017

Mom got all excited today showing me a new lesbian wedding magazine that's just been launched I can't deal 😂

I'm v lucky she's so supportive tbh — Kelley 🌈 (@KerplunkItKel) October 24, 2017

The magazine, which officially launched Tuesday with its first print edition, comes just as Australians are in the midst of voting on whether same-sex marriage should be legalized.

Nearly 12 million Australians, or three quarters of eligible voters, have mailed in their ballots so far, Reuters reports. The government has said it would put a proposal before parliament if a majority vote "yes." That would make Australia the 25th nation to legalize same-sex marriage, according to Reuters.

Dancing With Her is a creative, inclusive and real wedding publication for women who have been left underrepresented for too long. Tara Baker and Arlia Hassell

Same-sex marriage has been legal in Canada since 2005. Since then, the number of same-sex couples in Canada has increased by 60 per cent, according to Statistics Canada. About one per cent of all couples in Canada are same-sex couples.

Celebrating women in love ❤ Photograph @__girlwiththetattoos__ A post shared by Modern Lesbian Weddings (@dancingwithher) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:38am PDT

Founders Tara Baker and Arlia Hassell — who celebrated their engagement in 2016 — created the magazine to fill the gap they discovered while trying to plan their own nuptials in a hetero-normative wedding industry, they write on the Dancing With Her website.

The couple is "passionate about diversity within wedding media, and as two women in love, want to see that represented in wedding material," they said.

"Dancing With Her is a creative, inclusive and real wedding publication (print magazine and online blog) for women who have been left underrepresented for too long."

Just in case you missed this gorgeous editorial we share the other day 😍 @partywithlenzo sure know how to make wedding days a celebration 🎉 Captured by @kas.richards A post shared by Modern Lesbian Weddings (@dancingwithher) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Dancing With Her is a celebration of women in love, according to the magazine's tagline.

It boasts over 100 pages of real wedding stories, editorials, a wedding-planning journal, and a directory of vendors across Australia and the United States.

And, of course, there are the beautiful photos splashed across the magazine's Instagram page ahead of the launch.

Her, always ❤ Captured by @aylinabaudis_photography A post shared by Modern Lesbian Weddings (@dancingwithher) on Oct 1, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

Aisha & Claire ❤ Photography by the talented @letloveflourish (UK) A post shared by Modern Lesbian Weddings (@dancingwithher) on Oct 22, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

BLOG // Amanda and Kristelle's romantic mountain wedding day is now up on the blog 💕 A post shared by Modern Lesbian Weddings (@dancingwithher) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:12am PDT

The first edition, which is available online for $19AUD, is "bursting at the seams with love and celebration," according to Dancing With Her.

Also on HuffPost Canada: