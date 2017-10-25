The Calgary Catholic School District head office is pictured. A new petition is calling for a referendum on Alberta's public school systems.

A new petition is calling for a referendum on Alberta public schools, arguing that its Catholic school system is "obsolete, unnecessary, (and) expensive."

It says the province has two fully funded school systems: "a public and inclusive system for almost everyone and a separate and exclusive system for Roman Catholics."

The posed referendum question reads: "Do you support a single fully funded school system in which all children, regardless of their parents' religious affiliation, can be educated together in an inclusive atmosphere that is respectful of diversity and in which religious education and observances are permitted subject to law?"

'A privilege for a few'

The petition is part of the IDEA: Inclusive Diverse Education for All campaign, started by former Alberta education minister David King.

King launched a similar petition seven years ago under a different name. He told the St. Albert Gazette at the time he was concerned that having two separate school systems affected the "cohesiveness" of communities.

"I am concerned about us having parallel school systems in the province when the one track is a privilege for a few that is not available to many [other minority religious groups]," King told the paper.

HuffPost Canada has reached out to King and the IDEA campaign for comment.

Rachel Notley, Alberta's premier, speaks during the 2017 CERAWeek Conference.

The petition comes on the heels of Premier Rachel Notley's announcement that Alberta Catholic schools won't be allowed to teach their own separate curriculum on sex education.

"We will not use public dollars to have sexual health programs that deny science, that deny evidence, and that deny human rights," she said.

At the centre of the debate is the topic of consent, which Catholic school board superintendents argue is only one factor to consider when it comes to sex among married partners.

"Consent is the law in Alberta and under no circumstances will any child in Alberta be taught that they have to somehow accept illegal behaviour in a sexual relationship. The end," Notley said.

Notley reiterated that parents still have the right to pull their children from sex education classes if they so choose.

Similar work in other provinces

In Ontario, a similar push calls for one public school system for each official language (English and French).

And in Saskatchewan, the One System Sask campaign is calling for a single secular school system that will "reduce wasteful duplication of services and put education tax dollars in classrooms where it matters for students."

About half of Canada's 13 provinces and territories do not have publicly funded Catholic schools. Those include Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, British Columbia and Nunavut.

With files from The Canadian Press

Previously On HuffPost: