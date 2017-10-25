13 Celebrities Who Go Overboard At Halloween

There are people who love Halloween and then there are celebrities who love Halloween. The difference? Celebs have lots of disposable income that they can spend in lavish amounts on fancy Halloween costumes.

And we're just along for their wild, hopefully not cultural appropriating, ride.

After appreciating most celebs' Halloween ventures for the past few years, we've whittled down our favourite stars who take the spooky annual tradition extra seriously. (Hi, Heidi Klum!)

Check out the 13 celebrities who love getting into the spirit of Halloween.

Kim Kardashian

Sonny & Cher pic.twitter.com/JMLRko409q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

This year, Kim Kardashian went all out with not one but three showstopping costumes, including Cher (with bestie Jonathan Cheban as Sonny), Madonna (with sis Kourtney as Michael Jackson), and Aaliyah from her music video for "Rock the Boat."

Heidi Klum

A post shared by Project Runway (@projectrunway) on Nov 1, 2016 at 5:30am PDT

#HeidiHalloween #2010 @gettyentertainment A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

A post shared by @fasheidi on Oct 21, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

She's the Queen of Halloween for a reason: Year after year, the supermodel dons out-of-this-world costumes that never fail to impress.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry as Hillary Clinton at Kate Hudson's annual Halloween party on October 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Katy Perry as a Cheeto in 2014.

*Drops mic on your Halloween* 🎤⤵️ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Oct 31, 2015 at 8:21pm PDT

Katy Perry dresses up in outlandish outfits in her everyday life so it's no wonder she takes it many steps further for Halloween.

Rowan Blanchard

A post shared by Rowan Blanchard (◕‿◕)🌹 (@rowanblanchard) on Oct 22, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

A post shared by Rowan Blanchard (◕‿◕)🌹 (@rowanblanchard) on Oct 31, 2016 at 11:35pm PDT

The "A Wrinkle in Time" actress loves Halloween so much she... well, just look at this tweet she posted:

I AM SO EXCITED FOR HALLOWEEN I JUST HDSHYSGBHB — Rowan Blanchard (@RowanBlanchard) October 6, 2014

Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo performs onstage at the 2017 MAXIM Halloween Party at LA Center Studios on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

How badass is Jason Derulo's Night King "Game of Thrones" costume? As long as he doesn't bewitch a dragon and set it loose, we approve of this look.

Beyoncé

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:50pm PDT

Coming to America🎃 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 1, 2015 at 1:15pm PST

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:51pm PDT

When our Queen celebrates Halloween, she makes sure it's a family affair! Our favourites are the Barbie and Ken costumes (how cool is that Black Barbie packaging?) and the family's take on the classic Eddie Murphy film, "Coming to America."

Neil Patrick Harris

Have a spooktacular night! Here's our family Halloween pic (via @projectphotoboo):

Well done, @DavidBurtka! pic.twitter.com/2ThNeFKdYQ — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) October 31, 2013

A long time ago in a Halloween far, far away.... A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 31, 2015 at 1:54pm PDT

Our costumes for the Halloween carnival at the kids' preschool yesterday. But 10/31 will be frighteningly different..! @DavidBurtka came up with both themes/costumes. He's amazing. A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 20, 2013 at 9:52am PDT

NPH also goes all out for Halloween with the fam. But we really want to know: how does he get his kids to get into those adorable costumes without them putting up a fuss?

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford's Halloween costumes: a series pic.twitter.com/hGfW39gZrX — laura olin (@lauraolin) October 9, 2017

We're used to him dressing up in all sorts of costumes for his movies (RIP Han Solo), so it's not exactly out of, erm, character to see the actor get excited for Halloween.

Rihanna

We know Rihanna loves dressing up but when the spookiest day of the year comes around, she certainly commits.

Jessica Alba

#juno #happyhalloween @kellysawyer and I 👫 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

#fbf #halloween w my boo @kellysawyer #axlrose #slash #gunsnroses 🌹 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 28, 2016 at 9:02am PDT

#fbf #halloween #incredibles A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 28, 2016 at 9:01am PDT

#romyandmichelle #halloween @kellysawyer n I invented post-its A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 30, 2015 at 9:59pm PDT

It seems like out of all the celebs featured here, Jessica Alba has the most fun with her Halloween costumes. From her Romy & Michele outfit (she invented Post-its), to her superhero spandex to her badass Guns 'n Roses get-up, the actress clearly enjoys getting into the spirit of Halloween.

Gigi Hadid

Tell us about it, stud. We did a double take when we saw Gigi Hadid dressed up as Sandy/Olivia Newton-John in "Grease" thanks to her uber-sexy black leather outfit.

Ellen DeGeneres

Fact: Ellen DeGeneres loves dressing up. Another fact: Ellen DeGeneres loves Halloween. It's hard to choose our favourite costume from amongst so many good ones but for now, we're gonna go with her Sia outfit. The singer would be proud.

Martha Stewart

A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

#TBT to 2014, when @marthastewart58 debuted her showstopping Shrouded Mystery costume. Find more of Martha's spooktacular Halloween getups in our bio link! A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart) on Oct 19, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

She's the Queen of the holidays so of course Martha Stewart loves going all out for Halloween. We mean, girl even has her own slideshow dedicated to her favourite spooky looks on her website.

