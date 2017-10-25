Issa Rae Is Proud To Represent Black Women For CoverGirl

Being a CoverGirl ambassador means a lot to Issa Rae.

When the 32-year-old actress revealed she would be the new face of the brand in September, she noted how, as "an awkward black girl in high school," she would see the beauty giant's ads in magazines and sing their slogan in her head.

But now that the shock of her new title has worn off (sort of), Rae revealed her pride in being able to represent women who look like her.

"[When it happened] I called my mom, I told my friends, and they were all super excited," she told Cosmopolitan in a recent interview. "To see the response that people had, I felt even more validated and more touched. It showed the support out there and that the news struck a chord and that people feel represented in a way that they hadn't before."

A quick look at Twitter proves that people are loving the brand's decision to make the "Insecure" star one of their spokesmodels, not only because she's an inspiring role model, but because she represents women of colour too.

Go @issarae and covergirl Our beauty is all kinds of gorgeous. Rock it girl!!! — Gina Neely (@realginaneely) September 13, 2017

Many young girls need to see natural hair like yours rocked on the screen. 🙌🏽 — ValJoy (@ValJoyner) September 12, 2017

This is SO PERFECT 👌 get it Issa!!!! — afrobella (@afrobella) September 12, 2017

CoverGirl has made noticeable efforts to be more diverse and inclusive as of late by not only adding more women of colour to their list of ambassadors, such as Rae and Ayesha Curry, but by also including older spokesmodels, such 69-year-old Canadian beauty Maye Musk.

As a result, even Rae has applauded the brand for being more inclusive.

"Becoming a CoverGirl means a lot because the brand recognizes just how important it is for people to embrace their individuality and express themselves in unique and diverse ways," the 32-year-old said in September. "This has been a major part of my personal journey, and a message that I want to share with others."

