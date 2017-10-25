Former U.S. president Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa on June 29, 2016.

Ever wanted to feed Justin Trudeau catnip?

Or watch Barack Obama flip out while playing with a ball of yarn?

Well, the Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue is offering you the purr-fect chance to do that.

The Vancouver charity has two 11-week-old kittens up for adoption named after Canada's prime minister and the former U.S. president.

"By adopting Justin, you can rest assured that your true north will always remain strong and free."

The striped kitten named Justin Trudeau apparently loves catnip and although he "seems pretty unassuming at first, he has leadership in his blood," the charity said on its website. "By adopting Justin, you can rest assured that your true north will always remain strong and free."

The group sets up temporary foster homes for abandoned kittens in B.C.'s Lower Mainland. Justin must be adopted as part of a pair — either with Barack Obama or any other cat.

Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue is offering little Justin Trudeau along with another kitten named Barack Obama.

"Bring a little bit of Canadian royalty into your home by sending in your ballot for him today!" the post reads.

The black kitten named Barack Obama apparently takes after the 44th president in a number of different ways.

The charity says that 11-week old kitten Barack Obama takes after the "refined" former U.S. president.

The post described the kitten as "refined and thoughtful, and loves to cut loose when the world isn't watching. When it comes to being adorable, he always gets the job done.

"When it comes to having the nuclear codes, would you trust any other cat? If you're ready for Cute You Can Believe In, vote Obama today!"

Used Tinder to boost adoptions

The charity currently has over 110 animals up for adoption, so the cats named after the world leaders are likely being used as a draw to get residents interested in adopting.

The Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue is no stranger to rather outlandish ways to hook up their kittens with new owners.

In 2015, the charity created Tinder profiles of their volunteers holding some kittens in order for people to swipe right and possibly adopt or foster the kitties.

The charity said their adoption applications tripled after the stunt.

"I have to confess, I was a little worried that people might be mad when it was revealed they had been talking to a cat but, in fact, the opposite was true," the charity's Morgan Brayton told HuffPost B.C. in an email. "People were totally delighted."

Hopefully, kittens names for the bromance of the century will have the same effect.

Also On HuffPost: