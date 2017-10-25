Baby Names Inspired By Your Child’s Zodiac Sign

The cosmos have fascinated people for centuries, which is why it's no surprise that celestial baby names have become a big trend among parents.

According to Toronto-based astrologer Phil Booth, our interest in the stars comes from our desire to find deeper meaning in life.

"Astrology has been getting increasingly popular for decades, but it seems to be having a real resurgence now because people seem to be looking for things that motivate them, finding meaning in life," he explains to HuffPost Canada. "Life is accelerating, time is moving faster. [People are] not finding the answers to their philosophical or spiritual questions by the usual sources."

One particular fascination people have is with horoscopes. Although the signs and their meanings can be quite general, Booth notes that they're so popular because of how people relate to them.

"It's the strangest thing," Booth, who writes weekly horoscopes for CBC, says. "I just write generally for the sign and I get ideas about it and boom! It connects. It's fascinating. It's the synchronicity, I think, of how people find meaning."

But traits and qualities of horoscopes aren't just based on what time of year you were born or the planets that rule your sign. The astrologer noted that the zodiac can also be divided into elements — fire, earth, air, and water — called triplicities, which can further differentiate their meanings.

Here's a breakdown of what they mean:

Fire signs: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius. People born under these signs are determined and like to get things done.

Earth signs: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn. These people tend to be more cautious. They take less risks and like to plan things out.

Air signs: Gemini, Libra, Aquarius. They like discussion. They think things out and are good at distributing information.

Water signs: Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces. They function on feeling and can sense things. They also tend to be good at business because they just sense how to make money.

With this in mind, we compiled a list of zodiac-inspired baby names to feed your (and our) cosmos-loving fascination. Here, Booth breaks down the key character traits associated with each horoscope, and we provide some unique baby names inspired by the stars.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Personality: "They tend to be impatient. They like to get things done fast and they tend to do things before they think. It's not like they're obnoxious or anything like that. But if you want to get fired up and [have] good support, an Aries is someone who will give it to you."

Baby names based on character traits: Emmett (means "powerful"), Viva ("to live"), Reese ("ardor"), Alden ("old, wise friend")

Baby names based on Aries' fire sign: Enya ("little fire"), Phoenix (mythological bird), Keegan ("small flame"), Scarlett ("red")

Famous Aries: Emma Watson, Mariah Carey, Jackie Chan, Leonard Nimoy

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Personality: "They're cautious, more careful. They're linked to the arts, so they could be good with colours, clothes, sensuality, food ... There's also a physical side to them that's very strong."

Names based on character traits: Danae (Greek goddess of music and poetry), Florence ("flourishing"), Penelope ("weaver"), Dallas ("skilled")

Names based on Taurus' earth sign: Yara ("small butterfly"), Heath ("heathland dweller"), Camden ("winding valley"), Hermione ("earthly")

Famous Taurus: Stevie Wonder, Adele, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Personality: "Generally speaking, they are talkative. They like exchanging information. They're good at administration [and] strategy. They're like a nexus for social interaction. They're adaptable. Ruled by Hermes."

Names based on character traits: Blythe ("free spirit"), Julian ("youthful"), Kahlil ("friend"), Bryce ("freckled")

Names based on Gemini's air sign: Keanu ("cool breeze over the mountain"), Aura (Greek goddess of the breeze), Alizeh ("wind"), Wendy (after the Peter Pan character who flew)

Famous Gemini: Angelina Jolie, Kanye West, Johnny Depp, Nicole Kidman

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Personality: "They initiate, they get things done. They're ruled by the moon so they're very caring, nurturing. Sometimes Cancer might not appear to be very friendly, but once they like you, all of a sudden you'll start to feel this warmth coming through."

Names based on character traits: Luna ("moon"), Nadir ("dearly loved"), Samira ("companion in evening conversation"), Duke ("leader")

Names based on Cancer's water sign: Margot ("pearl"), Remy ("oarsman"), Isla ("island"), Eddy ("a circular movement of water")

Famous Cancer: Princess Diana, Tom Hanks, Nelson Mandela, Harrison Ford

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Personality: "A Leo is more flamboyant. They'll dance, they'll sing, they're creative, they're funny. They have a reputation for liking [gambling] 'cause they can tune into intuition really well and get lucky. Leos are generous, too. The bad side is that if they don't feel appreciated they can get angry. They want to be loved. And if you give them the warmth, they'll give it back to you tenfold."

Names based on character traits: Ariel ("lion of God"), Esme ("beloved"), Kenzo ("strong and healthy"), Asher ("fortunate, happy one")

Names based on Leo's fire sign: Xavier ("bright"), Stella ("star"), Kenneth ("born of fire"), Zia ("light")

Famous Leo: Jennifer Lopez, Barack Obama, Mila Kunis, Sandra Bullock

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Personality: "Virgos are humble. They're caring. They like to be of service. So if you need help with something, a Virgo is very willing to jump in there, and they don't normally expect huge recognition like Leos. Virgo is quite willing to be humble. And Virgos are adept [at dealing] with the infrastructure in the world too."

Names based on character traits: Ellis ("benevolent"), Gillian ("youthful"), Cody ("helpful"), Sage ("wise")

Names based on Virgo's earth sign: Roslyn ("pretty rose"), Arthur ("bear"), Georgina ("farmer"), Bryn ("hill")

Famous Virgo: Beyoncé, Cameron Diaz, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jackson

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Personality: "Generally speaking, Libras want fairness, justice and they want people to be treated properly. They make good friends too. [The sign is] also ruled by Venus, which gives them the charm and charisma people like. They're good at bringing people together. They're diplomats, good at talking and making people feel good."

Names based on character traits: Pax ("peace"), Winifred ("blessed peacemaking"), Ines ("pure"), Faisal ("resolute")

Names based on Libra's air sign: Sameer ("wind"), Aria ("air"), Esen ("wind"), Sabiya ("eastern wind")

Famous Libra: Will Smith, Kate Winslet, Ryan Reynolds, Eminem

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Personality: "They're caring and very sensitive. Normally when they fall in love, they form very close bonds and if something happens to break it, they get easily hurt. That's when they get the [bad] reputation for getting angry. But Scorpios make fabulous friends. They [also] just have a sense of how to make money, like the other water signs. They are also generous. A Scorpio will help a friend out."

Names based on character traits: Carys ("love"), Edward ("wealthy guardian"), Aziz ("beloved"), Seraphine ("burning fire")

Names based on Scorpio's water sign: Kailani ("sea and sky"), Ford ("river crossing"), Darya ("the sea"), Kai ("sea")

Famous Scorpio: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Personality: "They're lively. They can be jovial, happy. Generally speaking, they're animated, entertaining. If you need your spirits lifted, contact your Sagittarius friend. They have a reclusive side too, so sometimes they'll just want to close themselves off and be alone."

Names based on character traits: Isaac ("laughter"), Bea ("she who brings happiness"), Tatum (derived from Tate, "cheerful"), Nara ("happy")

Names based on Sagittarius' fire sign: Sienna (orange-red clay), Blaise, Roux ("red"), Elena ("shining light")

Famous Sagittarius: Brad Pitt, Chrissy Teigen, Jamie Foxx, Taylor Swift

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Personality: "They're good at building structure, building systems. You can rely on them, they're responsible. Very often people who have a lot of Capricorn in their chart tend to be the eldest in the family. They have an air of authority about them. Can become a principal or a lawyer. They reach the top of what they're doing."

Names based on character traits: Fitz ("son of"), Audrey ("noble strength"), Myles ("soldier"), Vince ("conquering")

Names based on Capricorn's earth sign: Demetri ("follower of Demeter, Greek god of the harvest"), Idra ("fig tree"), Olivier ("olive tree"), Lillian ("lily")

Famous Capricorn: Kate Middleton, Eddie Redmayne, Michelle Obama, Betty White

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Personality: "They like new ideas. They're sociable, friendly. They like talking. They're information people. They are teachers, good at networking and marketing. They know what they're doing and can have a humanitarian streak as well. They want to see people treated properly."

Names based on character traits: Maeve ("she who intoxiacates"), Hugo ("mind, intellect"), Lorelei ("alluring"), Ezra ("helper")

Names based on Aquarius' air sign: Ilona ("light"), Miku ("beautiful sky"), Bayu ("wind"), Brisa ("breeze")

Famous Aquarius: Oprah Winfrey, Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Aniston, Christian Bale

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Personality: "Very spiritual and mysterious. They're intuitive in a meditative way and can feel the vibes like in meditation and yoga, or in psychology, introspection. They're sensitive, caring. They don't always say what they're thinking, which is not unusual for water signs. They know their opinion, but don't make it clear. Eventually you will find out what they want."

Names based on character traits: Emrys ("immortal one"), Dakota ("friendly one"), Declan ("man of prayer"), Sullivan ("dark eyes")

Names based on Pisces' water sign: Marlowe ("from the hill by the lake"), Hudson (as in the river), Zarya (water priestess in Slavic mythology), River

Famous Pisces: Rihanna, Drew Barrymore, Bruce Willis, Eva Mendes

