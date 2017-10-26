All Sections
    • NEWS

    Sarnia, Ont. Mayor Mike Bradley Wants To Know Why U.S. Jets Are Flying Over His City

    "It's the principle of our sovereignty."

    10/26/2017 13:12 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    Getty Images for NASCAR
    A-10 Warthogs planes perform a flyover on Aug. 15, 2010 in Brooklyn, Michigan.

    The mayor of an Ontario city says U.S. military planes flying overhead have traumatized residents and disrespected Canada's sovereignty.

    Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley has written to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland seeking answers as to why two A-10 Thunderbolt II planes, nicknamed "Warthogs," have been flying along the Canadian side of the border and over his city, according to CBC News.

    Mike Bradley/Facebook
    Mayor Mike Bradley is concerned about U.S. military planes flying over his city.

    Bradley told the Port Huron Times-Herald his office keeps fielding calls from scared residents.

    "We had a call from a woman whose mother survived a World War II bombing. She's in her 90s, and this frightened her," he said.

    It's the principle of our sovereignty.Mike Bradley, Mayor of Sarnia

    Bradley said the issue came up back in 2010, prompting him to write to then-foreign affairs minister Lawrence Cannon.

    He received an apology and a promise it would never happen again from the commander at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base, which is located about 61 kilometres south of Sarnia, according to the Times-Herald.

    "It's the principle of our sovereignty," Bradley told CBC News.

    He said the Canada-U.S. border has been militarized beyond what is necessary and has become more "unfriendly."

    No complaints to MP

    Tech-Sgt. Chelsea E. Barber, who is stationed at Selfridge, told the Sarnia Observer Tuesday that Canadian and American military aircraft are not forbidden from flying across the St. Clair River, which runs between Ontario and Michigan.

    "Sometimes, crossing over borders cannot be avoided based on weather patterns or traffic conditions," she told the paper, adding that the military wants to make sure it is a "courteous" neighbour.

    Sarnia-Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu told the Sarnia Observer her office hasn't received any complaints about the jets so far, but that she will raise the issue with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan now that she's aware of the mayor's complaints.

