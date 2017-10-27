Nicki Minaj Gave The Internet A Much-Need Lesson In Sexism

Nicki Minaj attends Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' on Sept. 8, 2017 in New York City.

Nicki Minaj has worked hard to get to where she is today, but her success hasn't come without challenges. Specifically, the 34-year-old has faced her fair share of sexism in the music industry for being a female rapper.

That's why Minaj did not hold back when she gave the internet a much-needed lesson on Wednesday. In a series of tweets, she revealed how sexism affects women.

In any field, women must work TWICE as hard to even get HALF the respect her male counterparts get. When does this stop? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

The greats collaborated w/Drake, Kendrick & Jcole b/c they're dope MC's. They collab'd w/nicki cuz someone pulled a gun to their heads... 😴🤣 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

Putting ppl in the same sentence as me after my 10 years of consistent winning. What are you teaching THEM? They'd never do this to a man. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

The "Anaconda" singer's tweets about sexism were in response to a video interview rapper Russ shared giving her props.

"People need to start putting more respect on Nicki Minaj," he said in the clip. "Let's not act like she wasn't on a Jay Z and Kanye song and didn't arguably have the better verse. Come on."

People needa put more respect on @NICKIMINAJ name pic.twitter.com/gyPWpgZ6hg — Russ (@russdiemon) October 25, 2017

Minaj also referenced an old tweet from Kendrick Lamar where he noted that men seem to hate her more than women do.

Kendrick's tweet from 7 years ago. This is so telling. And scary. I'd have to wear some baggy pants n timbs for men to openly give props. https://t.co/r6fEjSJZPl — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

Minaj's point about sexism in the music industry is clear: as a female rapper, she has to work harder to be taken seriously and gain respect because people view women, especially in hip-hop, as being less worthy of accolades than men.

2017 has been a big year for Minaj, who became the record holder for most Billboard Hot 100 hits among women earlier this year, surpassing Aretha Franklin and making her one of hip-hop's most successful rappers.

On Twitter, Minaj's fans recognized how far she's come and applauded her for speaking up about sexism.

I feel you sis & I'm in retail. Women have to stock a whole ass store and dont get a thank you. The straight men R thanked 4 their presence — Phillip J (@PrettyN_ICY) October 25, 2017

Fuck them though. We know what you have accomplished, nobody can take away your accolades, can't take away your style/flow/metaphors ❤️ — Chambers of Onika (@OnikaBureau) October 25, 2017

female artists go all out with their aesthetics & live performances & some male artists just stand there & get the same attention lol — j (@joeltovar56) October 26, 2017

It's so true and you know what's crazy especially with you? Your work ethic. sleepless nights. Nonstop grind and hustle. Still discredited. — o-lau (@OwenLauer) October 25, 2017

This isn't the first time Minaj has spoken up about the double standards. In a 2010 interview with MTV, she noted, "When I am assertive, I'm a bitch. When a man is assertive, he's a boss. He bossed up. No negative connotation behind 'bossed up.' But lots of negative connotation behind being a bitch."

A few years later, Minaj also voiced how women are judged more in the music industry. "If you speak up for yourself, you're a bitch," she told Vogue in 2015. "If you party too much, you're a whore. Men don't get called these things."

