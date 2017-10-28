Pictured is paraphernalia for injecting drugs found during a police search on April 19, 2017 in Huntington, W. Va.

Five people died from drug overdoses in a 10-hour period in a single day, according to police in Abbotsford, B.C.

The victims — three men and two women — all died alone, Cst. Ian MacDonald said in a news release Saturday. They died between 10:15 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Four were found in their apartment buildings and one died outside of a business, CBC News reports.

All the victims were over 40 with the oldest being 67 years old.

Province already has reached record opioid deaths

MacDonald called the deaths "absolutely alarming."

"This week, first responders and healthcare providers have seen dozens of overdoses which, regrettably, has become the norm with the proliferation of fentanyl and carfentanil in street drugs," he said.

Police told Canadian Press there have been dozens of other overdoses in the community. In fact, fatal overdoses in British Columbia have surpassed 1,000 a year for the first time, according to The Globe And Mail.

Abbotsford Police Department Deputy Chief Mike Serr took to Twitter to warn people not to take drugs alone and to carry a naloxone kit.

Over the last 24 hours we have seen a spike in ODs in #Abbotsford. Don't use alone, carry #Naloxone & please consider treatment options.

When a person injects themselves with the anti-overdose medication, it can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose included slowed breathing. The provincial government offers a take home Naloxone program that citizens can apply for.

The Abbotsford Police Department used the string of incidents to highlight the danger of citizens using street drugs. They also warned how a person's overdose risk increases when drugs are taken alone or when people use full doses of unknown drugs.

"Today, we are amplifying that warning and suggesting that the drugs currently on our streets are even more deadly than usual," the report said.

Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones. Const. Ian MacDonald

While it will take time for toxicology tests to definitively determine if the victims died from fentanyl or carfentanil, MacDonald said that, "first responders in Abbotsford have seen enough evidence to know what we are dealing with."

Earlier this year, the Public Health Agency of Canada released data that found an estimated 2,458 people died of opioid overdoses in 2016. The number of overdose-related deaths for 2017 have already hit a record.

"Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones," MacDonald said.

