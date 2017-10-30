People Are Carving 'Gourd Downie' Pumpkins This Halloween

Talk about "casting a golden light."

This Halloween season, "Gourd Downie" pumpkins are glowing across the nation in honour of Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie. Downie died Oct. 17 of glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. He was 53.

As of Oct. 30, photos of "Gourd Downie" pumpkins had been posted on Reddit, Imgur, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Illusions of someday, casting a golden light... #GourdDownie #GordDownie #pumpkin #tragicallyhip A post shared by tasha (@or.i.on) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

Reactions to the pumpkins were typically Canadian, ranging from simple heart-eyed emojis and "I love this" comments, to devolving into gourd-awful puns.

"No dress rehersal, this is our knife," Reddit user TurrisTrap wrote in response to a "Gourd Downie" pumpkin posted by user Karma_Canadian.

"I looked up to the Gourd above and I said 'Hey man, thanks,'" another Reddit user commented.

The gourds are just the latest in creative tributes by Canadians. Tragically Hip lead singer Gord Downie performs with band members Paul Langlois, Gord Sinclair, Johnny Fay and Rob Baker in Victoria, B.C. In the days immediately following Downie's death, Ottawa's Parliament Hill Peace Tower carillon played "Bobcaygeon;" a Kingston, Ont. radio station started a campaign to launch a Tim Hortons commemorative cup; and the Toronto Maple Leafs honoured Downie by lowering Bill Barilko's banner from the rafters during their Oct. 18 game. While we wait for the #GordDownie #TimHortonsCup a brilliant coworker made a "Gourd Downie" tribute for #Halloween pic.twitter.com/Oor8MIDoux — Darren (@tdbudrow) October 29, 2017 Last week, an Ontario chiropractor ran the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon dressed as Downie, and on Oct. 25 more than 1,000 people gathered to sing Tragically Hip songs in Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square.

