All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • PARENTS

    Moms Prove Halloween Costumes Can Still Be Epic When You’re Pregnant

    These are genius!

    10/30/2017 10:27 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    If you're pregnant at Halloween, you might think your costume options are limited to "Juno."

    While the film character is a classic — after all, even Jessica Alba chose the look this year — moms on Twitter are proving it's actually pretty easy to come up with genius Halloween costumes while pregnant.

    Just take a look at exhibit A: Krang from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

    And here's Bob-omb from Nintendo.

    Other classics include a bun in the oven, an avocado and a pregnant unicorn.

    And for those who are into pop culture, trendy options this year include pregnant Kylie Jenner and a pregnant Handmaid.

    In the past, Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball," pregnant zombies and Wilson from "Castaway," have also been popular choices among expectant moms. But by far, one of our forever favourites has to be when moms-to-be transform their bellies into beer guts. Hilarious!

    Without a doubt, any one of these killer ideas is sure to win you all the love — and hopefully, plenty of candy.

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:funny pregnancy costumesParentspregnancy costume ideaspregnancy costumespregnant halloweenpregnant halloween costumes