Moms Prove Halloween Costumes Can Still Be Epic When You’re Pregnant

If you're pregnant at Halloween, you might think your costume options are limited to "Juno."

While the film character is a classic — after all, even Jessica Alba chose the look this year — moms on Twitter are proving it's actually pretty easy to come up with genius Halloween costumes while pregnant.

Just take a look at exhibit A: Krang from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

A friend of a friend, who is 5 months pregnant, dressed up as Krang and should win all Halloween. pic.twitter.com/gllETziXu7 — 🦇Tomb of DracuLan🦇 (@pittsed_off) October 29, 2017

And here's Bob-omb from Nintendo.

Other classics include a bun in the oven, an avocado and a pregnant unicorn.

My pregnant cousin and her little family are winning Halloween 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/zrA0FhOclv — jackie (@jacckiee_s) October 30, 2017

If you're pregnant and looking for a last-minute Halloween costume...this is genius! Ha ha! @avocados pic.twitter.com/OzClw0oyTH — Greta Podleski (@gretapodleski) October 30, 2017

Halloween Costume idea: Pregnant Unicorn Woman with Chef Child pic.twitter.com/rPdCEfW003 — home girl (@lustedafter) October 19, 2017

And for those who are into pop culture, trendy options this year include pregnant Kylie Jenner and a pregnant Handmaid.

i made a pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween costume :)



help :)https://t.co/GmIox59YqL pic.twitter.com/SIdjnQlGHA — Mikaela (@MikaelaLong) October 1, 2017

@camilluddington is this girl pregnant or is just the costume? anyway you look gorgeous and your friends too 💕 pic.twitter.com/ncEV4lvRdM — ℳαddy ♡ (@ciaoluddington) October 29, 2017

In the past, Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball," pregnant zombies and Wilson from "Castaway," have also been popular choices among expectant moms. But by far, one of our forever favourites has to be when moms-to-be transform their bellies into beer guts. Hilarious!

I can't with my damn costume. Only thing that looked good with a 9 month pregnant belly pic.twitter.com/6wX5xJR52p — Cari🦋 (@cari_tla) October 29, 2017

Without a doubt, any one of these killer ideas is sure to win you all the love — and hopefully, plenty of candy.

