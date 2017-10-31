Teachers at Holy Spirit High School in Newfoundland and Labrador went all out for Halloween.

Fasten your seatbelts because this teachers' group costume is going to take you on a ride.

Feast your eyes on the math department at Holy Spirit High School in South Conception Bay, N.L.:

Someone actually played the part of the ticket booth:

The roller-coaster costume was part of the annual teachers' department contest, said Denise Oldford, the school's assistant principal, in an email to HuffPost Canada.

Staff members Deanne Lynch, Denise Sheppard, Janet Olmstead, Sara Matchim, Julia Broderick, Kerri Fillier and Carmen Perry are responsible for the thrilling get-up.

In totally unsurprising news, the math squad won. In fact, this is the second year the department has emerged triumphant.

Their winning costume last year?

And while we're at it, let's just appreciate how serious the whole school gets on Halloween:

French and socials betting the Price is Right! pic.twitter.com/JnFoZHn1N6 — Holy Spirit High (@HolySpiritHS) October 31, 2017

So it begins. Science elfs are watching you! pic.twitter.com/2SjOgajDrP — Holy Spirit High (@HolySpiritHS) October 31, 2017

Great work, everyone.

Would someone please tell Mr Locke and Mr Flynn to change. There can only be one Princess Leia pic.twitter.com/qCvMo3IMkI — Holy Spirit High (@HolySpiritHS) October 31, 2017

Super Mario! The English dept is ready to play! pic.twitter.com/Ior3YgUYs6 — Holy Spirit High (@HolySpiritHS) October 31, 2017

Just fantastic.