    LIVING

    Behold The Holy Spirit High School Teachers Who Dressed Up As A Roller-Coaster

    Prepare to get schooled on costume design.

    10/31/2017 14:07 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    Courtesy Holy Spirit High School
    Teachers at Holy Spirit High School in Newfoundland and Labrador went all out for Halloween.

    Fasten your seatbelts because this teachers' group costume is going to take you on a ride.

    Feast your eyes on the math department at Holy Spirit High School in South Conception Bay, N.L.:

    Someone actually played the part of the ticket booth:


    Holy Spirit High School

    The roller-coaster costume was part of the annual teachers' department contest, said Denise Oldford, the school's assistant principal, in an email to HuffPost Canada.

    Staff members Deanne Lynch, Denise Sheppard, Janet Olmstead, Sara Matchim, Julia Broderick, Kerri Fillier and Carmen Perry are responsible for the thrilling get-up.

    In totally unsurprising news, the math squad won. In fact, this is the second year the department has emerged triumphant.

    Their winning costume last year?

    Holy Spirit High School

    And while we're at it, let's just appreciate how serious the whole school gets on Halloween:


    Great work, everyone.


    Just fantastic.

    MORE:canada halloweenconception bay southhalloween 2017holy spirit high schoolLivingmath teachersvideo