Conservative MPs Are Debating Their Least Favourite Halloween Candy

A new hotly contested issue is threatening to divide Canada's Tories.

Halloween candy.

A handful of Conservative MPs and a Conservative senator jumped on this year's "worst Halloween candy" social media bandwagon Tuesday morning, starting with Saskatchewan Sen. Denise Batters.

.@YourMorning #MolassesKisses: hands down, the worst #Halloween candy! Even worse when you suspected people handed out last yr's leftovers — Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) October 31, 2017

Ah, poor Molasses Kisses. Always getting the boot. But the usual debate over our least-favourite goodies took a sassy turn this year when — in response to the National Post calling it the "worst possible food" — Kerr's Candy defended its Molasses Kisses on Twitter.

Once again, the naysayers are out for blood. Joke is on them, we bleed molasses. We know our loyal fans will help us out! https://t.co/jddVYUU1fE pic.twitter.com/UmZzwXNGbU — Kerr's Candy (@KerrsCandy) October 30, 2017

And Liberal MP Catherine McKenna even spoke out in support of Kerr's.

And, on Tuesday, so did Conservative MP Lisa Raitt.

My favourite candy. Brings back memories of growing up in Sydney! — Lisa Raitt (@lraitt) October 31, 2017

But then Conservative MP Michelle Rempel threw another worst-candy contender into the ring: Rockets.

Besides, we all know the worst Halloween candy are Rockets. https://t.co/x0WFA0A1Cg — Michelle Rempel (@MichelleRempel) October 31, 2017

That didn't sit well with CTV "Your Morning" co-host (and son of former prime minister Brian Mulroney) Ben Mulroney.

The honourable member is out of order. Rockets, by their very name... rock. https://t.co/7rNlKLwG1z — Ben Mulroney (@BenMulroney) October 31, 2017

Or with this Twitter user who pointed out that Rockets are produced in Newmarket, Ont. ...

I have to side with @benmulroney on this one. I have to support local. The Rocket factory is right here in Newmarket Ontario. — Johnny D (@horsesandbeer) October 31, 2017

... which prompted Rempel to retract her statement.

In that case, ROCKETS ARE AWESOME https://t.co/twRLpjNNVA — Michelle Rempel (@MichelleRempel) October 31, 2017

Then Conservative MP Mark Strahl added his two cents about candy bars ...

Those little Wunderbars are the worst so I confiscate all of them from my son's loot bag in order to protect him from them. #puttingkids1st — Mark Strahl, MP (@markstrahl) October 31, 2017

... and we totally don't judge.

