Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Distant Cousins, According To Family Tree

He's a prince raised in a palace in England and fifth-in-line to the British throne. She's a California native, an actress, and currently living in Toronto.

You'd think that with such two different backgrounds, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wouldn't have much in common, but aside from being hopelessly in love with each other, the twosome have more shared history than we previously thought.

According to a new report by the Daily Mail, Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, are actually distant cousins — 15th cousins, to be precise, related through a late 15th century ancestor of the Queen Mother.

According to the Mail's genealogical investigation, Markle is connected to the Royal Family through her father's mother's side, to a man called Ralph Bowes, who was a high sheriff of County Durham and lived from 1480 to 1516. Bowes' grandson, Christopher Hussey, was a founder of Nantucket, Massachussetts, and started the family line that would eventually produce Markle.

Actress Meghan Markle.

As for Harry's connection, Bowes' great-grandson Sir George Bowes became an MP during the reign of Charles II, and through his daughter's and her husband's line, Harry was eventually produced centuries later.

Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is a former television lighting director who worked on the TV shows "Married with Children" and "General Hospital."

"Here I was, behind the scenes of a glossy soap opera and a TV sitcom, surrounded by famous actors and their glam teams, multi-million dollar budgets, and crew lunches that always included filet mignon and enough sweets to make you think you were at Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory," Markle wrote about growing up on set with her dad on her shuttered lifestyle website, The Tig.

And though she's not a royal (yet, anyways), it's not really that surprising that Markle and her prince are distantly related. After all, according to Elle UK, a genetic survey conducted in 2013 found that all Europeans living today are related to the same set of ancestors who lived 1,000 years ago.

Prince Harry.

And "commoners" with connections to royalty is also not uncommon. In fact, the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William are also (very distant) cousins.

"[Kate Middleton's] great-great-grandmother, Frances Elizabeth Greenhow, was the 10 x great-granddaughter of Sir William Gascoigne, a Yorkshire knight who died in 1487. He married Lady Margaret Percy, 4th and youngest daughter of Henry Percy, Earl of Northumberland," noted Patrick Cracroft-Brennan, editor of the online reference work Cracroft's Peerage.

"The Earl descended from King Edward III through both his parents. Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana both descend from Sir William Gascoigne and his wife Lady Margaret.

"This makes William and Kate fourteenth cousins once removed through his mother and fifteenth cousins through his father."

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

And how could we forget Canada's connection to Richard III? In 2015, after mitochondrial DNA testing, it was found that Michael Ibsen, a Canadian cabinet-maker, was the late king's 17th generation nephew. Richard III lived from 1452 to 1485.

