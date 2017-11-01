We are barely into Nov. 1 and apparently for a lot of people that means it is officially Christmas.
Ok so now that halloween is over and it's 1st November, I'd just like to wish everyone a merry Christmas.— kate (@katekeogan) November 1, 2017
Hope you had a great Halloween. Merry Christmas!— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 1, 2017
Benefit of living in Canada: There are no holidays between halloween and Christmas. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.— Tim Clemons (@tim_clemons) November 1, 2017
"so do you like being canadian"
like yeah our government's not in a tailspin and no one can stop me from listening to christmas music on november 1st— emma seckel (@emmaseckel) November 1, 2017
The holiday spirit cannot be tamed:
November 1st. Goodbye Halloween, hello Christmas. Mariah Carey blasts out of every stereo. All bells are legally required to jingle.— innocent drinks (@innocent) November 1, 2017
Halloween is over, you know what that means? Time to start Christmas shopping. *cracks knuckles*— Emiliya On Ice~ 🇷🇺 (@CocoCanadaChan) November 1, 2017
Halloween is over & all I can think about is snow, cookies, eggnog lattes, Christmas music and pretty lights everywhere 😍🎄 pic.twitter.com/IxmvR3bA1d— Kris Greenham (@kristenjillian) November 1, 2017
And of course, corporations can't wait to cash in on the excitement:
Christmas cups are here!!! 🎄☃️🦌 @StarbucksCanada pic.twitter.com/EERL9l0NkU— Beauty by Birdy (@BeautybyBirdy1) November 1, 2017
To be fair, it's a bit hard to resist the holiday mood if your area has already seen snow:
everyone's like "don't talk about christmas yet" thanksgiving!!" but here in Canada we already had ours and there's snow so HAPPY HOLIDAYS— festive sar ☃️ (@sarplanes) November 1, 2017
Good morning, November 1st. Greeted with just under 2" of snow overnight.— 🌩 Lynn/Lynette 💜 (@Darklyghtning) November 1, 2017
Mmmmm, Canada.❄ pic.twitter.com/gfcmyVkXeK
Face it, folks. This is our reality for the next two months.
it's going to be a long two months when my co-workers just started playing christmas music 😅🙃— Ashley Strawn (@AshleyStrawn1) November 1, 2017
Aaaaand Christmas music begins... NOW.— Sal Vulcano (@SalVulcano) November 1, 2017
November isn't a month i acknowledge it's either October #2 or early Christmas— 🎃Spooky Emo Meme🎃 (@ThyArtIsMemes) November 1, 2017
Now that Halloween is over, MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYBODY!— Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) November 1, 2017
Good luck!
