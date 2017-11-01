All Sections
    • LIVING

    Halloween Is Over So It Is Now Officially Christmas, Apparently

    Pace yourselves, people!

    11/01/2017 12:52 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    Getty Images/Twitter
    The holiday cheer cannot be stopped.

    We are barely into Nov. 1 and apparently for a lot of people that means it is officially Christmas.





    The holiday spirit cannot be tamed:

    🎁🎄 #christmas #november #halloween #meangirls #memes

    A post shared by Dublin's 98FM (@98fmdublin) on


    And of course, corporations can't wait to cash in on the excitement:


    Amazon



    Chapters Indigo

    To be fair, it's a bit hard to resist the holiday mood if your area has already seen snow:

    Face it, folks. This is our reality for the next two months.


    Good luck!

