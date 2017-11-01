The holiday cheer cannot be stopped.

We are barely into Nov. 1 and apparently for a lot of people that means it is officially Christmas.

Ok so now that halloween is over and it's 1st November, I'd just like to wish everyone a merry Christmas. — kate (@katekeogan) November 1, 2017

Hope you had a great Halloween. Merry Christmas! — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 1, 2017

Benefit of living in Canada: There are no holidays between halloween and Christmas. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. — Tim Clemons (@tim_clemons) November 1, 2017

"so do you like being canadian"

like yeah our government's not in a tailspin and no one can stop me from listening to christmas music on november 1st — emma seckel (@emmaseckel) November 1, 2017

The holiday spirit cannot be tamed:

November 1st. Goodbye Halloween, hello Christmas. Mariah Carey blasts out of every stereo. All bells are legally required to jingle. — innocent drinks (@innocent) November 1, 2017

Halloween is over, you know what that means? Time to start Christmas shopping. *cracks knuckles* — Emiliya On Ice~ 🇷🇺 (@CocoCanadaChan) November 1, 2017

Halloween is over & all I can think about is snow, cookies, eggnog lattes, Christmas music and pretty lights everywhere 😍🎄 pic.twitter.com/IxmvR3bA1d — Kris Greenham (@kristenjillian) November 1, 2017

🎁🎄 #christmas #november #halloween #meangirls #memes A post shared by Dublin's 98FM (@98fmdublin) on Nov 1, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

And of course, corporations can't wait to cash in on the excitement:





To be fair, it's a bit hard to resist the holiday mood if your area has already seen snow:

everyone's like "don't talk about christmas yet" thanksgiving!!" but here in Canada we already had ours and there's snow so HAPPY HOLIDAYS — festive sar ☃️ (@sarplanes) November 1, 2017

Good morning, November 1st. Greeted with just under 2" of snow overnight.



Mmmmm, Canada.❄ pic.twitter.com/gfcmyVkXeK — 🌩 Lynn/Lynette 💜 (@Darklyghtning) November 1, 2017

Face it, folks. This is our reality for the next two months.

it's going to be a long two months when my co-workers just started playing christmas music 😅🙃 — Ashley Strawn (@AshleyStrawn1) November 1, 2017

Aaaaand Christmas music begins... NOW. — Sal Vulcano (@SalVulcano) November 1, 2017

November isn't a month i acknowledge it's either October #2 or early Christmas — 🎃Spooky Emo Meme🎃 (@ThyArtIsMemes) November 1, 2017

Now that Halloween is over, MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYBODY! — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) November 1, 2017

Good luck!

