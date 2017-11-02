Many people consider their name to be their identity, which is why it can be difficult for some to change their last name after marriage. However, according to a new British study, one in 10 men, ages 18 to 34, are now opting to take their wives' last names.

The study, which was published by the London Mint Office, proves that people's attitudes towards marriage traditions are changing. Today, 72 per cent of young married couples adopt the groom's surname, compared to 97 per cent of married couples over age 55, who were likely married a generation earlier, CBS Pittsburgh notes.

There are plenty of reasons why a man would choose to buck tradition and take their wives' surname instead of vice versa, including refusing to adhere to the patriarchy, to simply liking the sound of their partner's last name over their own.

However, some newlyweds aren't doing either or, but are instead choosing to adopt a new identity altogether by hyphenating their surnames. According to the British survey of over 2,000 adults, 11 per cent of married couples are choosing to go this route.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to Stirling Castle.

This research coincides with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's upcoming platinum wedding anniversary on Nov. 20. After Elizabeth became the Queen in 1952, the Duke of Edinburgh requested the Royal Family adopt his surname, Mountbatten. However, the Queen decided against this and retained her father's name, Windsor.

This was a modern decision for the Queen as, at that time, it was unprecedented for a man take his wife's surname.

Today, a number of male celebrities have also opted to take their wives' last names, including Zoe Saldana's husband, née Marco Perego, and John Lennon, who adopted his wife Yoko Ono's surname as one of his middle names. It has also been reported that Jay Z hyphenated his surname with Beyoncé's to become Shawn Knowles-Carter.

Other changing attitudes about marriage include the idea that monogamy is key to a successful marriage. According to the study, only 36 per cent of people surveyed believe this is true.

Instead, 73 per cent place respect for one another as a top factor for a lifelong marriage, while 70 per cent say maintaining a sense of humour is key.

