    • LIVING

    Cheap Christmas Gift Ideas That Are Still Extremely Thoughtful

    These are great for anyone on your list.

    11/06/2017 12:21 EST | Updated 3 hours ago

    The holidays can be fairly pricey, and for many, it can be overwhelming just thinking about how much you're going to spend on gifts for family, friends, and bosses.

    But the truth is you don't have to spend a boatload of money to get someone a meaningful gift. That's why we've rounded up 25 cheap Christmas gift ideas for anyone on your list.

    Getty Images

    These ideas are all $20 or under and will not only save you some cash, but also the stress of coming up with something cool and thoughtful for all the people in your life. (You're welcome.)

    1. Paper Girls: Volume 1


    Amazon

    Price: $11.69

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

    2. Muir Lake baseball cap


    Roots

    Price: $19.99

    Where to get it: Roots

    3. 8 nights of tea


    David's Tea

    Price: $20.00

    Where to get it: David's Tea

    4. Stemless wine glass


    Indigo

    Price: $13.50

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

    5. Passport cover


    Etsy

    Price: $13.86

    Where to get it: Etsy

    6. Belle & Bloom tin candle


    Indigo

    Price: $14.50

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

    7. Unicorn slippers


    Forever 21

    Price: $18.90

    Where to get it: Forever 21

    8. "Kim's Convenience" Season 1


    Amazon

    Price: $19.99

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

    9. Kitty succulent planter


    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $16.00

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck


    Indigo

    Price: $13.19

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

    11. Harry Pugger dog mug


    Etsy

    Price: $19.87

    Where to get it: Etsy

    12. Printed yoga mat


    Walmart

    Price: $14.97

    Where to get it: Walmart

    13. Dim sum fashion pin


    Etsy

    Price: $13.30

    Where to get it: Etsy

    14. Gord Downie minimalist poster


    Etsy

    Price: $18.00

    Where to get it: Etsy

    15. Kate Spade monthly planner


    Indigo

    Price: $18.00

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

    16. Hockey socks


    Roots

    Price: $12.00

    Where to get it: Roots

    17. Plum Snow bubble bar


    Lush

    Price: $12.95

    Where to get it: Lush

    18. Retro astronaut notebook


    Etsy

    Price: $20.00

    Where to get it: Etsy

    19. Narwhal tea diffuser


    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $12.00

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    20. Princess Leia feminist print


    Etsy

    Price: $20.00

    Where to get it: Etsy

    21. Super Fighter handheld gaming console


    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $14.00

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    22. If You Had To party game


    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $20.00

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    23. "Harry Potter" golden snitch necklace


    Etsy

    Price: $15.91+

    Where to get it: Etsy

    24. Quick Study mental alertness remedy


    Saje

    Price: $19.95

    Where to get it: Saje

    25. Milk and Honey


    Indigo

    Price: $12.45

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

