The holidays can be fairly pricey, and for many, it can be overwhelming just thinking about how much you're going to spend on gifts for family, friends, and bosses.

But the truth is you don't have to spend a boatload of money to get someone a meaningful gift. That's why we've rounded up 25 cheap Christmas gift ideas for anyone on your list.

These ideas are all $20 or under and will not only save you some cash, but also the stress of coming up with something cool and thoughtful for all the people in your life. (You're welcome.)

1. Paper Girls: Volume 1

Price: $11.69

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

2. Muir Lake baseball cap

Price: $19.99

Where to get it: Roots

3. 8 nights of tea

Price: $20.00

Where to get it: David's Tea

4. Stemless wine glass

Price: $13.50

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

5. Passport cover

Price: $13.86

Where to get it: Etsy

6. Belle & Bloom tin candle

Price: $14.50

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

7. Unicorn slippers

Price: $18.90

Where to get it: Forever 21

8. "Kim's Convenience" Season 1

Price: $19.99

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

9. Kitty succulent planter

Price: $16.00

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck

Price: $13.19

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

11. Harry Pugger dog mug

Price: $19.87

Where to get it: Etsy

12. Printed yoga mat

Price: $14.97

Where to get it: Walmart

13. Dim sum fashion pin

Price: $13.30

Where to get it: Etsy

14. Gord Downie minimalist poster

Price: $18.00

Where to get it: Etsy

15. Kate Spade monthly planner

Price: $18.00

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

16. Hockey socks

Price: $12.00

Where to get it: Roots

17. Plum Snow bubble bar

Price: $12.95

Where to get it: Lush

18. Retro astronaut notebook

Price: $20.00

Where to get it: Etsy

19. Narwhal tea diffuser

Price: $12.00

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

20. Princess Leia feminist print

Price: $20.00

Where to get it: Etsy

21. Super Fighter handheld gaming console

Price: $14.00

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

22. If You Had To party game

Price: $20.00

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

23. "Harry Potter" golden snitch necklace

Price: $15.91+

Where to get it: Etsy

24. Quick Study mental alertness remedy

Price: $19.95

Where to get it: Saje

25. Milk and Honey

Price: $12.45

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo