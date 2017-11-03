The holidays can be fairly pricey, and for many, it can be overwhelming just thinking about how much you're going to spend on gifts for family, friends, and bosses.
But the truth is you don't have to spend a boatload of money to get someone a meaningful gift. That's why we've rounded up 25 cheap Christmas gift ideas for anyone on your list.
These ideas are all $20 or under and will not only save you some cash, but also the stress of coming up with something cool and thoughtful for all the people in your life. (You're welcome.)
1. Paper Girls: Volume 1
Price: $11.69
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
2. Muir Lake baseball cap
Price: $19.99
Where to get it: Roots
3. 8 nights of tea
Price: $20.00
Where to get it: David's Tea
4. Stemless wine glass
Price: $13.50
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo
5. Passport cover
Price: $13.86
Where to get it: Etsy
6. Belle & Bloom tin candle
Price: $14.50
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo
7. Unicorn slippers
Price: $18.90
Where to get it: Forever 21
8. "Kim's Convenience" Season 1
Price: $19.99
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
9. Kitty succulent planter
Price: $16.00
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
Price: $13.19
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo
11. Harry Pugger dog mug
Price: $19.87
Where to get it: Etsy
12. Printed yoga mat
Price: $14.97
Where to get it: Walmart
13. Dim sum fashion pin
Price: $13.30
Where to get it: Etsy
14. Gord Downie minimalist poster
Price: $18.00
Where to get it: Etsy
15. Kate Spade monthly planner
Price: $18.00
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo
16. Hockey socks
Price: $12.00
Where to get it: Roots
17. Plum Snow bubble bar
Price: $12.95
Where to get it: Lush
18. Retro astronaut notebook
Price: $20.00
Where to get it: Etsy
19. Narwhal tea diffuser
Price: $12.00
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
20. Princess Leia feminist print
Price: $20.00
Where to get it: Etsy
21. Super Fighter handheld gaming console
Price: $14.00
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
22. If You Had To party game
Price: $20.00
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
23. "Harry Potter" golden snitch necklace
Price: $15.91+
Where to get it: Etsy
24. Quick Study mental alertness remedy
Price: $19.95
Where to get it: Saje
25. Milk and Honey
Price: $12.45
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo