It's no secret that most boyfriends are hard to shop for. After all, they either have no idea what they want for Christmas or they know exactly what they want and are just too stubborn to tell you. Sigh.

If you find yourself in this situation, sigh no more. We're here to help.

Below are 25 genius Christmas gifts for boyfriends you (probably) haven't thought of. Use these as a starting point to inspire you to find the right present for your guy.

1. Shoe cleaning travel kit

Price: $25

Where to get it: Saks Fifth Avenue

2. Canadian as f*ck crewneck

Price: $64.99

Where to get it: Peace Collective

3. Anderson .Paak vinyl

Price: $29.98

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

4. Crosley cruiser turntable

Price: $119.95

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

5. World map backpack

Price: $69.99

Where to get it: Society6

6. Settlers of Catan board game

Price: $34.95

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

7. "Rick and Morty" mousepad

Price: $7.92

Where to get it: Etsy

8. Canadian Olympic team jacket

Price: $150

Where to get it: Hudson's Bay

9. Rhett & Link's Book of Mythicality

Price: $18.58

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

10. Spider-Man cufflinks

Price: US$39.99

Where to get it: Think Geek

11. Bluetooth shower speaker

Price: $14.95

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

12. "Stranger Things" print

Price: $17.21

Where to get it: Etsy

13. Deep water polarized sunglasses

Price: $220

Where to get it: Oakley

14. Salt and pepper sweatpants

Price: $72

Where to get it: Roots

15. Beats Urbeats earphones

Price: $99.95

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

16. "The Princess Bride" 30th anniversary edition

Price: $21.59

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

17. Snoopy socks

Price: $10

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

18. Philips Multigroom 5-in-1 Series 3000

Price: $29.99

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

19. Jeff Goldblum shower curtain

Price: $68.99

Where to get it: Society6

20. Wood watch engraved

Price: $124.29

Where to get it: Etsy

21. 2018 planner

Price: $35

Where to get it: Anthropologie

22. "Harry Potter" wool scarf

Price: US$29.99

Where to get it: Think Geek

23. Quilted bomber jacket

Price: $79.90

Where to get it: Zara

24. Adidas x Reigning Champ Pureboost

Price: $210

Where to get it: Adidas

25. Adjustable dumbbell set with case

Price: $84.11

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

Also on HuffPost: