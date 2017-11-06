It's no secret that most boyfriends are hard to shop for. After all, they either have no idea what they want for Christmas or they know exactly what they want and are just too stubborn to tell you. Sigh.
If you find yourself in this situation, sigh no more. We're here to help.
Below are 25 genius Christmas gifts for boyfriends you (probably) haven't thought of. Use these as a starting point to inspire you to find the right present for your guy.
1. Shoe cleaning travel kit
Price: $25
Where to get it: Saks Fifth Avenue
2. Canadian as f*ck crewneck
Price: $64.99
Where to get it: Peace Collective
3. Anderson .Paak vinyl
Price: $29.98
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
4. Crosley cruiser turntable
Price: $119.95
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo
5. World map backpack
Price: $69.99
Where to get it: Society6
6. Settlers of Catan board game
Price: $34.95
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo
7. "Rick and Morty" mousepad
Price: $7.92
Where to get it: Etsy
8. Canadian Olympic team jacket
Price: $150
Where to get it: Hudson's Bay
9. Rhett & Link's Book of Mythicality
Price: $18.58
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo
10. Spider-Man cufflinks
Price: US$39.99
Where to get it: Think Geek
11. Bluetooth shower speaker
Price: $14.95
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo
12. "Stranger Things" print
Price: $17.21
Where to get it: Etsy
13. Deep water polarized sunglasses
Price: $220
Where to get it: Oakley
14. Salt and pepper sweatpants
Price: $72
Where to get it: Roots
15. Beats Urbeats earphones
Price: $99.95
Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo
16. "The Princess Bride" 30th anniversary edition
Price: $21.59
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
17. Snoopy socks
Price: $10
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
18. Philips Multigroom 5-in-1 Series 3000
Price: $29.99
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
19. Jeff Goldblum shower curtain
Price: $68.99
Where to get it: Society6
20. Wood watch engraved
Price: $124.29
Where to get it: Etsy
21. 2018 planner
Price: $35
Where to get it: Anthropologie
22. "Harry Potter" wool scarf
Price: US$29.99
Where to get it: Think Geek
23. Quilted bomber jacket
Price: $79.90
Where to get it: Zara
24. Adidas x Reigning Champ Pureboost
Price: $210
Where to get it: Adidas
25. Adjustable dumbbell set with case
Price: $84.11
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
