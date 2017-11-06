All Sections
    • LIVING

    Christmas Gifts For Boyfriends You (Probably) Haven't Thought Of

    They'll love these unique picks.

    11/07/2017 12:21 EST | Updated 19 minutes ago

    It's no secret that most boyfriends are hard to shop for. After all, they either have no idea what they want for Christmas or they know exactly what they want and are just too stubborn to tell you. Sigh.

    If you find yourself in this situation, sigh no more. We're here to help.

    Getty Images

    Below are 25 genius Christmas gifts for boyfriends you (probably) haven't thought of. Use these as a starting point to inspire you to find the right present for your guy.

    1. Shoe cleaning travel kit

    Saks Fifth Avenue

    Price: $25

    Where to get it: Saks Fifth Avenue

    2. Canadian as f*ck crewneck

    Peace Collective

    Price: $64.99

    Where to get it: Peace Collective

    3. Anderson .Paak vinyl

    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $29.98

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    4. Crosley cruiser turntable

    Indigo

    Price: $119.95

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

    5. World map backpack

    Society6

    Price: $69.99

    Where to get it: Society6

    6. Settlers of Catan board game

    Indigo

    Price: $34.95

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

    7. "Rick and Morty" mousepad

    Etsy

    Price: $7.92

    Where to get it: Etsy

    8. Canadian Olympic team jacket

    Hudson's Bay

    Price: $150

    Where to get it: Hudson's Bay

    9. Rhett & Link's Book of Mythicality

    Indigo

    Price: $18.58

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

    10. Spider-Man cufflinks

    Think Geek

    Price: US$39.99

    Where to get it: Think Geek

    11. Bluetooth shower speaker

    Indigo

    Price: $14.95

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

    12. "Stranger Things" print

    Etsy

    Price: $17.21

    Where to get it: Etsy

    13. Deep water polarized sunglasses

    Oakley

    Price: $220

    Where to get it: Oakley

    14. Salt and pepper sweatpants

    Roots

    Price: $72

    Where to get it: Roots

    15. Beats Urbeats earphones

    Indigo

    Price: $99.95

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo

    16. "The Princess Bride" 30th anniversary edition

    Amazon

    Price: $21.59

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

    17. Snoopy socks

    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $10

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    18. Philips Multigroom 5-in-1 Series 3000

    Amazon

    Price: $29.99

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

    19. Jeff Goldblum shower curtain

    Society6

    Price: $68.99

    Where to get it: Society6

    20. Wood watch engraved

    Etsy

    Price: $124.29

    Where to get it: Etsy

    21. 2018 planner

    Anthropologie

    Price: $35

    Where to get it: Anthropologie

    22. "Harry Potter" wool scarf

    Think Geek

    Price: US$29.99

    Where to get it: Think Geek

    23. Quilted bomber jacket

    Zara

    Price: $79.90

    Where to get it: Zara

    24. Adidas x Reigning Champ Pureboost

    Adidas

    Price: $210

    Where to get it: Adidas

    25. Adjustable dumbbell set with case

    Amazon

    Price: $84.11

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

