Mother Mother knew that music was a career they wanted to pursue as kids in school. In fact, Ryan Guldemond and his sister Molly can pinpoint the exact moment when it all clicked for them.

The school's principal once asked them to perform in front of 600 people and that moment proved to be their career catalyst, Molly says.

"From that point I was like, 'This is what we're doing.'" The minute their music involved more than just themselves was their moment of clarity, Ryan says.

But the journey to success for this Vancouver rock band wasn't as easy. The group has gone through name changes, personnel shifts and manage to forge their own path to success.

Now six studio albums and a decade into their career, Mother Mother which also includes Jasmin Parker, Ali Siadat and Mike Young, released their latest album "No Culture" in February. They've found balance and focus, they say in an exclusive interview with Gavin Brown for Sun Life Financial, and got here by being receptive to possibilities and bravely saying yes to the opportunities available to them.

It's the one piece of advice Parker gives younger artists that want to follow in the group's footsteps.

"Always believe in yourself," she tells Brown. "Don't let anybody tell you you can't do it because you can. If I can do it, you can do it."

And following that advice will be worth it, Jasmin explains. She talks about one powerful moment of connection she shared with an audience member during a performance, calling it one of the brightest parts of her job.

"She was like eyes closed, full-on...singing at the top of her lungs...It was so sweet and lovely that I actually choked up in the moment and I had to stop singing."

The significance of what they do is never lost on the group. Each member understands the potential for impact they have and focus their efforts on creating music for others.

"While (music is) an inward journey, I find that it's really crucial that I'm looking outward and being receptive to other people's stories and other portraits of humanity to draw inspiration from," Ryan says.

It's the same type of openness Ryan and Molly demonstrated when their principal asked them perform all those years ago and the group's biggest source of joy. It's the thing that makes a career in music worth it.

Watch more of the interview with Mother Mother above