    • LIVING

    Christmas Gifts For Men: 25 Presents That'll Make You Their Favourite Santa

    Not a beard trimmer in sight!

    11/09/2017 15:26 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Every year it feels like it's harder and harder to find a Christmas gift for your loved one.

    Increasingly, there are more options to choose from, making holiday shopping a stressful experience that not only takes up a lot of time, but all our mental energy too.

    And if you're buying Christmas gifts for men? Well, your stress level just went up by 150 per cent.

    PeopleImages via Getty Images

    To be fair, not all guys are difficult to buy for, but in our experience, they can be a challenge.

    We want to help you so you don't end up crying in the middle of the mall. So, we perused our favourite online stores and selected gifts we think the man in your life, whether he's a boyfriend, husband, dad, or friend, will love.

    You can do this!

    1. NASA long sleeve tee

    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $49

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    2. "Chaos" Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) art print

    Society 6

    Price: $20.99

    Where to get it: Society6

    3. Fenty Beauty galaxy eyeshadow palette

    Fenty Beauty

    Price: $69

    Where to get it: Sephora

    4. Gord Downie "Introduce Yerself" on vinyl

    Amazon

    Price: $29.97

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

    5. Clear cassette player

    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $49

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    6. IPhone 7 cat case

    Society6

    Price: $35.99

    Where to get it: Society6

    7. 'Kånken' water resistant backpack

    Nordstrom

    Price: $106.87

    Where to get it: Nordstrom

    8. 50 Years of Rolling Stone

    Indigo

    Price: $55.41

    Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters

    9. Adidas Pharrell Williams HU NMD_TR shoes

    Adidas

    Price: $340

    Where to get it: Adidas stores, website

    10. Feminist throw pillow

    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $34

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    11. Anatomy of a pug coffee mug

    Society6

    Price: $15.99

    Where to get it: Society6

    12. 'Plattan ADV Wireless' Bluetooth on-ear headphones

    Nordstrom

    Price: $133.58

    Where to get it: Nordstrom

    13. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone - Gryffindor Edition

    Indigo

    Price: $9.10

    Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters

    14. Custom dog portrait

    Etsy

    Price: $63.50+

    Where to get it: Etsy

    15. Crossed faux fur slide

    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $34

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    16. Stranger Park tee

    Teepublic

    Price: $29

    Where to get it: Teepublic

    17. Cinégeek

    Indigo

    Price: $14.36

    Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters

    18. The Hobbit handmade pillow

    Etsy

    Price: $21.44

    Where to get it: Etsy

    19. Knitted bunny tea cosy

    Etsy

    Price: $32.78

    Where to get it: Etsy

    20. "Star Wars" Stormtrooper string lights

    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $49

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

    21. R.E.M. "Automatic For The People" 25th anniversary deluxe edition

    Amazon

    Price: $94.49

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

    22. Sneaker cleaning kit

    Indigo

    Price: $25

    Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters

    23. Star Trek Panic board game

    Amazon

    Price: $32.43

    Where to get it: Amazon.ca

    24. Sweatpants

    Roots

    Price: $82

    Where to get it: Roots

    25. Alien invasion socks

    Yo Sox

    Price: $12

    Where to get it: Yo Sox

