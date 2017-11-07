Every year it feels like it's harder and harder to find a Christmas gift for your loved one.

Increasingly, there are more options to choose from, making holiday shopping a stressful experience that not only takes up a lot of time, but all our mental energy too.

And if you're buying Christmas gifts for men? Well, your stress level just went up by 150 per cent.

To be fair, not all guys are difficult to buy for, but in our experience, they can be a challenge.

We want to help you so you don't end up crying in the middle of the mall. So, we perused our favourite online stores and selected gifts we think the man in your life, whether he's a boyfriend, husband, dad, or friend, will love.

You can do this!

1. NASA long sleeve tee

Price: $49

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

2. "Chaos" Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) art print

Price: $20.99

Where to get it: Society6

3. Fenty Beauty galaxy eyeshadow palette

Price: $69

Where to get it: Sephora

4. Gord Downie "Introduce Yerself" on vinyl

Price: $29.97

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

5. Clear cassette player

Price: $49

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

6. IPhone 7 cat case

Price: $35.99

Where to get it: Society6

7. 'Kånken' water resistant backpack

Price: $106.87

Where to get it: Nordstrom

8. 50 Years of Rolling Stone

Price: $55.41

Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters

9. Adidas Pharrell Williams HU NMD_TR shoes

Price: $340

Where to get it: Adidas stores, website

10. Feminist throw pillow

Price: $34

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

11. Anatomy of a pug coffee mug

Price: $15.99

Where to get it: Society6

12. 'Plattan ADV Wireless' Bluetooth on-ear headphones

Price: $133.58

Where to get it: Nordstrom

13. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone - Gryffindor Edition

Price: $9.10

Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters

14. Custom dog portrait

Price: $63.50+

Where to get it: Etsy

15. Crossed faux fur slide

Price: $34

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

16. Stranger Park tee

Price: $29

Where to get it: Teepublic

17. Cinégeek

Price: $14.36

Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters

18. The Hobbit handmade pillow

Price: $21.44

Where to get it: Etsy

19. Knitted bunny tea cosy

Price: $32.78

Where to get it: Etsy

20. "Star Wars" Stormtrooper string lights

Price: $49

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

21. R.E.M. "Automatic For The People" 25th anniversary deluxe edition

Price: $94.49

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

22. Sneaker cleaning kit

Price: $25

Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters

23. Star Trek Panic board game

Price: $32.43

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

24. Sweatpants

Price: $82

Where to get it: Roots

25. Alien invasion socks

Price: $12

Where to get it: Yo Sox

