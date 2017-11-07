Every year it feels like it's harder and harder to find a Christmas gift for your loved one.
Increasingly, there are more options to choose from, making holiday shopping a stressful experience that not only takes up a lot of time, but all our mental energy too.
And if you're buying Christmas gifts for men? Well, your stress level just went up by 150 per cent.
To be fair, not all guys are difficult to buy for, but in our experience, they can be a challenge.
We want to help you so you don't end up crying in the middle of the mall. So, we perused our favourite online stores and selected gifts we think the man in your life, whether he's a boyfriend, husband, dad, or friend, will love.
You can do this!
1. NASA long sleeve tee
Price: $49
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
2. "Chaos" Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) art print
Price: $20.99
Where to get it: Society6
3. Fenty Beauty galaxy eyeshadow palette
Price: $69
Where to get it: Sephora
4. Gord Downie "Introduce Yerself" on vinyl
Price: $29.97
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
5. Clear cassette player
Price: $49
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
6. IPhone 7 cat case
Price: $35.99
Where to get it: Society6
7. 'Kånken' water resistant backpack
Price: $106.87
Where to get it: Nordstrom
8. 50 Years of Rolling Stone
Price: $55.41
Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters
9. Adidas Pharrell Williams HU NMD_TR shoes
Price: $340
Where to get it: Adidas stores, website
10. Feminist throw pillow
Price: $34
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
11. Anatomy of a pug coffee mug
Price: $15.99
Where to get it: Society6
12. 'Plattan ADV Wireless' Bluetooth on-ear headphones
Price: $133.58
Where to get it: Nordstrom
13. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone - Gryffindor Edition
Price: $9.10
Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters
14. Custom dog portrait
Price: $63.50+
Where to get it: Etsy
15. Crossed faux fur slide
Price: $34
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
16. Stranger Park tee
Price: $29
Where to get it: Teepublic
17. Cinégeek
Price: $14.36
Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters
18. The Hobbit handmade pillow
Price: $21.44
Where to get it: Etsy
19. Knitted bunny tea cosy
Price: $32.78
Where to get it: Etsy
20. "Star Wars" Stormtrooper string lights
Price: $49
Where to get it: Urban Outfitters
21. R.E.M. "Automatic For The People" 25th anniversary deluxe edition
Price: $94.49
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
22. Sneaker cleaning kit
Price: $25
Where to get it: Indigo/Chapters
23. Star Trek Panic board game
Price: $32.43
Where to get it: Amazon.ca
24. Sweatpants
Price: $82
Where to get it: Roots
25. Alien invasion socks
Price: $12
Where to get it: Yo Sox
