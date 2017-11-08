Catherine McKenna speaks at The 2017 Concordia Annual Summit at Grand Hyatt New York on Sept. 19, 2017.

Catherine McKenna is blaming a staffer after praise for Syria came from her department's official Twitter account.

A tweet from the official federal environment and climate change minister account — @ec_minister —lauded Nicaragua and Syria Tuesday for signing onto the Paris Climate Agreement.

"Canada salutes Nicaragua and Syria for joining on to the Paris Agreement! Global #ClimateAction. #COP23," the now-deleted tweet read.

Other politicians and staffers slammed her for praising a regime widely suspected of war crimes under Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, such as the use of chemical weapons.

Hey @ec_minister - this👇is actually what your gov't should be saying about Syria. Your public praise is misplaced. https://t.co/rDrOffdjay — Lisa Raitt (@lraitt) November 7, 2017

Trudeau Govt in one tweet.

Butcher Assad: never mind that unpleasantness about gassing kids. You've joined us in empty virtue signalling! pic.twitter.com/bMjC0psYRE November 8, 2017

Dear @ec_minister McKenna...applauding the Assad regime for anything is just wrong. I think an apology is in order. Cc: @cafreeland #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/c71TMYuISa November 8, 2017

McKenna later called the tweet a "mistake" on an account that she controls herself. Liberal ministers, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have separate Twitter accounts for official department business.

Clearly a mistake was made from my Dept twitter. We've been clear that the murderous Assad regime must end attacks against its people. https://t.co/BNDfQcXd9L — Catherine McKenna (@cathmckenna) November 8, 2017

Though Syria has yet to file official documents to join the Paris climate agreement, its indication to sign on means that the U.S. is the only United Nations member left out of the accord.

With a file from The Associated Press

Earlier on HuffPost: