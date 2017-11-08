All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Environment Minister Catherine McKenna Blames 'Mistake' After Official Twitter Account Praises Syria

    Other politicians and staffers slammed her for praising a regime widely suspected of war crimes.

    11/08/2017 11:07 EST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Riccardo Savi via Getty Images
    Catherine McKenna speaks at The 2017 Concordia Annual Summit at Grand Hyatt New York on Sept. 19, 2017.

    Catherine McKenna is blaming a staffer after praise for Syria came from her department's official Twitter account.

    A tweet from the official federal environment and climate change minister account — @ec_minister —lauded Nicaragua and Syria Tuesday for signing onto the Paris Climate Agreement.

    "Canada salutes Nicaragua and Syria for joining on to the Paris Agreement! Global #ClimateAction. #COP23," the now-deleted tweet read.

    Other politicians and staffers slammed her for praising a regime widely suspected of war crimes under Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, such as the use of chemical weapons.

    McKenna later called the tweet a "mistake" on an account that she controls herself. Liberal ministers, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have separate Twitter accounts for official department business.

    Though Syria has yet to file official documents to join the Paris climate agreement, its indication to sign on means that the U.S. is the only United Nations member left out of the accord.

    With a file from The Associated Press

