Winter is officially coming to eastern Canada.

Environment Canada on Thursday issued several weather warnings and advisories for parts of Atlantic Canada, Ontario, and Quebec.

Sub-zero temperatures, gusty winds, and bonafide snow will hit many of these areas Thursday and through to the weekend. Rapidly falling temperatures will mean the flakes are here to stay.

Toronto and much of southern Ontario will see mixed precipitation on Thursday that could later turn into flurries. Areas north of the city will be blanketed in snow — anywhere from two to 15 centimetres. Parts of northern Ontario, including Sudbury, Timmins and North Bay, will see snowfall and some isolated flurries.

Lots of snow expected this winter

In northern Quebec, Schefferville, Fermont, and the LG Quartre will see upwards of 15 centimetres of snow. Southern Quebec will also get its fair share of the white stuff, up to five centimetres of it.

Much of Newfoundland and Labrador will see strong winds starting Friday, and parts of the province are expected to receive from five to 10 centimetres of snow. Northwestern New Brunswick is also under a special weather advisory, with up to 5 centimetres of snow accumulating over the next few days.

The warnings come on the heels of an October prediction from AccuWeather that much of eastern Canada and the Rockies could expect plenty of snow this winter.

For a full list of weather advisories and warnings, visit the Environment Canada website.