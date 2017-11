Jaleen Xuereb wanted to cheer up her father who was still reeling over the loss of his two beloved dogs, Nemo and Lucy.

So the Ontarian and her family decided to get him a new dog. They filmed his reaction as they unveiled the surprise.

We won't spoil anything, but we will say you should probably have a giant box of tissues nearby for this.

Watch the dad's reaction to the new puppy — named Lumo — in the video embedded above.

