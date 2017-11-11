Andrew Boryski stumbled on a 1942 edition of The Star Weekly while he was renovating an old house in Saskatoon, Sask. in the summer.

IIBe extra-careful the next time you're renovating an old house — you could stumble onto some history. Or find it in your attic.

This summer, Andrew Boryski uncovered a piece of Canadiana while he was renovating an old house in Saskatoon, Sask.

He found a Toronto edition of The Star Weekly and other magazines from over 75 years ago being used as insulation in a closet in the attic and posted the pictures on Reddit.

According to the building permits, his new home was built during the 1920s.

Andrew Boryski stumbled on a 1942 edition of The Star Weekly while he was renovating an old house in Saskatoon, Sask.

"We found those all lining the roof space as insulation," he said in an interview with HuffPost Canada. "They used anything and everything to help ... everything's from 1942. So all the work on the house must have been done then."

The Aug. 22, 1942 edition gives quite the snapshot of what was on the minds of Canadians in the midst of the Second World War.

Readers were given updates on the battlefront in North Africa and Europe, the latest fashion trends, the winner of Miss Farmerette and how steel output was helping the war effort.

The Star Weekly from 1942 showed photos like the bombings in Valetta, Malta and this Canada Dry advertisment.

"I'm going to assume there's quite a bit more up there ... but we didn't do more work with the attic" he said. "This thing (newspaper) was perfectly preserved — like the colours are just beautiful."

The edition has weathered quite well, since most of the pages inside are fairly clear and legible.

The cover of 1942 Star Weekly which was published in the midst of World War Two.

As for the periodical itself, The Star Weekly ran from 1910 until 1973. Joseph Atkinson, the influential publisher of The Toronto Star, started the weekly publication in 1910 as a way to reach rural Canadians living where there was infrequent daily newspaper delivery.

The paper devotes several of its pages to profiles of local Ontarians who'd won awards. They hailed from places like Toronto, Guelph, Kingston and Orillia.

These included Lawrence Wilton Skey, a chartered accountant, who won a Distinguished Flying Cross for "gallantry and devotion to duty" on February 1940, and Herbert M. Robertson, who was the first Canadian to drop a bomb on Germany on Sept. 4, 1939.

This is the first of two pages of the Star Weekly devoted to Canadian soldiers fighting overseas during Aug. 22, 1942.

Other pages outlined what it was like living aboard one of the submarines that was used during the war.

Boryski finished the renovations in August and he wrote on his post on the Canada subreddit how won't be doing any more for a while.

"One house reno. Really don't want to do another one.... ever," he wrote to another commenter on his post.

This page outlined what it was like living on a submarine during the war.

Since finding the newspaper, he's been reflecting on his own family history.

"My grandpa was part of the Air Squadron 53 (Royal Canadian Air Force Station Souris) and so it reminded me of their day and age. It gave me a glimpse of my grandpa's and grandma's lives," he said. "Especially the fashion pages, you know, it's what my grandma would have been looking at or wearing."

Boryski said that he wants to frame it alongside his grandfather's legion award.

"I've held onto it since we've done the renovations, so it's a good time to post it in time for Remembrance Day," he said.

To check out the full set of photos inside the paper, check out the slideshow below.

Inside The Pages Of A Star Weekly Newspaper From 1942 Inside The Pages Of A Star Weekly Newspaper From 1942



1 of 24 Share this slide:





Also On HuffPost: