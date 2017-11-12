Canada's Caroline Ouellette crashes into Julie Chu of the U.S. during the first period of their preliminary round game at the IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship in Ottawa on April 2, 2013.

Our faith in love has been restored! Hockey legends — and former competitors — Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu just welcomed a baby together.

The arrival of Liv Chu-Ouellette was announced to the world on Twitter by Shannon Miller, who coached Ouellette during her college hockey career, NBC Sports reported.

Ouellette and Chu have squared off against each other on several occasions. They're considered two of the greatest female hockey players of all time.

We're surprised their love story hasn't already spawned a movie.

The former captain of the Canadian WNT just had a baby with the former captain of the USWNT. How do you expect me to be okay right now? 😭 November 10, 2017

Ouellette, 38, captained the Canadian women's hockey team to victory at the Sochi Olympics and has four Olympic gold medals. She is also one of only three women to have won the Clarkson Cup and have gold medals from both the Olympics and the world hockey championships.

Chu, 35, is a four-time Olympian and the second-most decorated American woman in the history of the Winter games. She also captained the U.S. national women's hockey team from 2011 to 2013.

Further evidence of their love being destiny? When they played against each other, they were both number 13.

Forward Caroline Ouellette #13 of Canada knocks down forward Julie Chu #13 of the USA as she tries to play the puck during the women's ice hockey gold medal game on Feb. 21, 2002 at the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.

The pair are now teammates in the Canadian Women's Hockey League, where they and their fellow Canadiennes de Montreal took home the Clarkson Cup together last season.

Can you say power couple?

Both women are still on the Canadiennes team, though Chu is on the extended roster due to her commitment as a head coach for Concordia University. Ouellette was on the Canadiennes active roster, but Eyes On The Prize reported that she was taking leave at the beginning of the season.

Hockey fans on social media celebrated the couple's baby news, and many pointed out the stark contrast between women's and men's hockey.

This good news is not out there enough. Congratulations to Caroline Ouellette 🇨🇦 and Julie Chu 🇺🇸 Olympic rivals, CWHL teammates who had their first child today. pic.twitter.com/57BeJUP5AH — Joe Pack (@JoePack) November 10, 2017

What Julie Chu and Caroline Ouellette have proved is that you too can live the life of an inspirational sports movie with a compelling relationship arc. — High Heels & High Sticks (@hiheelshisticks) November 11, 2017

Julie Chu and Caroline Ouellette had a baby??? Love is real and all is right with the world??? — Zoe Layla (@oscarbilde) November 10, 2017

Julie Chu and Caroline Ouellette are really out here living an Enemies to Lovers trope



THEY DID THAT — The Gobbledy GooKat (@KattyCorner) November 11, 2017

Women's hockey is lauded for its inclusivity, with openly gay players playing professionally. Women's hockey also features Harrison Browne, the first openly transgender professional hockey player.

On the flipside, men's hockey is often criticized for fostering an environment of racism and homophobia despite efforts through initiatives like You Can Play to change that. There has never been an openly gay NHL player.

mens hockey: still trying to figure out if gay people are ok

womens hockey: former team canada and usa captains start a family together announce the birth of their first child — Zesty The Fool™ (@armadillorollup) November 10, 2017

My dude, Shaw is the YCP ambassador on the Habs and he's gotten caught out twice for using homophobic slurs on the ice. Ain't impressed. — Aly (@alyharania) November 11, 2017

It's hard to pretend that men's hockey doesn't still have a long way to go.

But for now, we're going to focus on the positives. Like the adorable baby these two female powerhouses have added to their family.

i can't believe julie chu and caroline ouellette just ended the USA-canada rivalry forever — bossy icy nerd 🌼 (@lovethygoalies) November 10, 2017

The only question left is if baby Liv picks up a hockey stick, what national team will she play for?

