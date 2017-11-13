All Sections
    LIVING

    Holiday Cards That Will Actually Make You Want To Spread Christmas Cheer

    'Tis the season to connect with family members — the old fashioned way.

    11/15/2017 14:27 EST | Updated 7 hours ago

    While many would argue that nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quicker than snow and some good old-fashioned Christmas carols, we beg to differ. In fact, we believe the age-old tradition of writing Christmas cards is actually where it's at.

    Perhaps it's because the act reminds us of sending letters to Santa in our youth, or because these greeting cards help us feel connected to even our furthest family members. Either way, there's just something about putting pen to paper that fills us with Christmas cheer.

    TARIK KIZILKAYA via Getty Images

    So if you're looking to get in the mood for the holidays, or are simply a fan of the lost art of writing letters, look no further than the list below. We've found 24 greeting cards that will get you in the holiday spirit and make you actually want to spread Christmas cheer. As they say, 'tis the season!

    1. For the one who likes to party


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $5.39

    2. For the one who's always festive


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $6.57+

    3. For the one who loves The Rock


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $6.58+

    4. For the one who has red hair


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $6.25

    5. For the one who likes brutal honesty


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $19.75+

    6. For the one who loves pugs


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $4.41

    7. For the one who likes to hibernate


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $5.93

    8. For the one who loves "Elf" way too much


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $4.05

    9. For the one who likes to swear


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $4.99

    10. For the one who is here for the chocolate (and rum)


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $4.61

    11. For the one who likes cute things


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $5

    12. For the one with a sense of humour


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $5

    13. For the one who hates the holidays


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $6.58

    14. For the one who never tires of "Game of Thrones"


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $6.25

    15. For the one who's always cheery


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $5.93

    16. For the one who loves puns


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $5.93

    17. For the one who's always naughty


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $6.91

    18. For the one who keeps it classy


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $4.50

    19. For the one who's obsessed with peppermint


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $7.22

    20. For the one who can't say no to a good old fashioned Xmas


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $6.30

    21. For the one who loves Drake


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $5.27

    22. For the one who loves a spin on the classics


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $6.30

    23. For the one who likes to get cozy


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $12+

    24. For the one who loves avocados


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $5.01+

