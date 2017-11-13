10 Must-Have Holiday Party Dresses To Get You Through The Season

Amidst holiday parties, the preparation of feasts, and a glut of friends and family to purchase gifts for, it's hard to tell if the holidays are the most wonderful time of year or the most stressful.

You have enough on your plate as it is; the last thing you want to concern yourself with is finding a dress for all those holiday celebrations. Sometimes you just wish someone would do the work for you.

Well, you're in luck! We've curated a list of 10 must-have holiday party dresses that will dazzle your colleagues, friends, and family. And just like Kate Middleton, we encourage repeat outfits at multiple parties if you're seeing different friend groups.

1. Babaton Giovani Dress

This low-key LBD is versatile, but more importantly, it's comfortable. One of the worst things about getting dressed up is having to strap yourself into a body-constricting outfit. Babaton's Giovani dress is made of ponte fabric, so there's give, but also enough structure so you can show off your figure.

Where to get it: Aritzia, $125

2. Privacy Please Brisco Mini-Dress

The mustard-tone trend continues to thrive and we're happy to oblige with this metallic mini-dress, featuring flutter sleeves and a waist-cinching belt. Be warned: this dress demands attention, so don't be surprised when you're swarmed with compliments.

Where to get it: Nordstrom, $223.51

3. Twik Ruffle Tartan Dress

Holiday parties are not complete without some red tartan! The traditional Scottish pattern is always a festive choice. The ruffle hem on this affordable option from Quebec-based brand Simons adds a little extra sass to a timeless print.

Where to get it: Simons, $49

4. Paillette Party Midi Slip

Wearing sequins can be dicey, but we can only marvel at this berry slip dress from Free People that turns heads for all the right reasons.

Where to get it: Free People, $125.44

5. Limited Edition Velvet Dress

Sophistication comes in the form of this holiday-appropriate dress from Spanish retailer Massimo Dutti. A simple silhouette is made spectacular with the addition of cut-out bow sleeves and a stand-out colour. This limited-edition dress will be gone in a blink if you don't act fast.

Where to get it: Massimo Dutti, $275

6. Glittery Velour Dress

If you're looking for something on-trend and affordable, look no further than H&M's festive holiday dress options. This glittering velour mini dress can even be dressed down and worn with denim.

Where to get it: H&M, $59.99

7. Ultimate Tux Blazer Mini-Dress With Pearl Buttons

The menswear trend lives on and we wouldn't have it any other way. This tuxedo-inspired dress from ASOS is great for the no-nonsense party-goer.

Where to get it: ASOS, $57.06

8. Flowing Midi Dress With Long Sleeves

This festive emerald green midi dress from Zara offers everything we love about vintage cuts and details without having to sift through racks of clothing at our favourite vintage boutique.

Where to get it: Zara, $99.90

9. Velvet Winston Shift Dress

Draper James

Has Reese Witherspoon ever let you down? The stylish actress launched her own clothing line, Draper James, and offers up this sweet velvet-and-lace combo we can envision the Oscar winner rocking.

Where to get it: Draper James, $250

10. Yumi Kim Save Leading Lady Dress

Shopbop

Not all holiday parties are created equal. If you're headed to a fancier affair, you'll need a dress to suit the occasion. This Yumi Kim lace dress featuring a regal mock neck collar, tonal lining and scalloped edging hits the perfect balance of sophisticated and sexy.

Where to get it: Shopbop, $275.29

