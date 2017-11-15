Look inside the bag or backpack of any parent and you're bound to find evidence of snacks.

A dusting of crumbled saltines, a sticky container of applesauce, a baggy of kid crack (i.e. Goldfish Crackers) — if it's even remotely portable, it's on our person any time we leave the house with kids in tow.

But a child can't live off crackers and applesauce alone (can they? some certainly seem to be trying), so we rounded up our favourite healthy on-the-go snacks for busy kids and toddlers. Whether you're looking for some homemade treats or something you can buy off the shelves, here are some tasty ideas.

1. Sweet potato chips

Kids love crunchy foods, but most store-bought chips have a lot of added salt. With just one ingredient (sweet potatoes), this recipe from Yummy Toddler Food couldn't be easier.

Recipe: 1-Ingredient Sweet Potato Chips

2. Kraft aMOOza Twists

These yummy snacks are made with 100 per cent Canadian milk, and are a fun way to get calcium into your kid's diet.

Price: About $5 for a bag of 12

Available at: Most grocery stories

3. Love Child Organics Oaty Chomps

These tasty bars have no added sugar, are made with real fruits and vegetables, and have the added heath kick of chia seeds.

Price: $4-$5 for a pack of six.

Available at: Well.ca, Walmart

4. Pick 'n Mix Banana And Fruit Loaf

Kids love (heck, we all love) banana bread, but a lot of them are full of sugar and butter, making them a less-than-healthy snack option. This recipe from One Handed Cooks gives you the option of reducing the amount of sugar by adding extra fruit, instead.

Recipe: Pick 'n Mix Banana And Fruit Loaf

5. Martin's Crispy Apple Chips

These crunchy chips have exactly one ingredient: 100 per cent dehydrated apple. And they're a Canadian company. What could be better?

Price: $42 for a case of 35 bags.

Available at: Martin's website, Costco, Real Canadian Superstore

6. Love Child Organics Pat-A-Cakes

These crunchy cakes are made with organic wholegrain brown rice, organic carrot juice concentrate, and organic pumpkin juice concentrate. So not only are they tasty, they're healthy, too.

Price: $3-$4 per bag

Available at: Walmart, Well.ca, Real Canadian Superstore

7. Banana Oatmeal Pancakes

Make these toddler-friendly pancakes ahead of time, freeze them in baggies, and grab one for your kid's snack to thaw in your purse when you're on the go. Grab one for yourself while you're at it. This recipe from Greens & Chocolate is tasty enough for adults, too.

Recipe: Banana Oatmeal Pancakes

8. Annie's Homegrown Cheddar Bunnies

Healthier than the goldfish and just as tasty, Annie's Homegrown Cheddar Bunnies are an easy treat. But they still contain a lot of salt, so moderation is key.

Available at: Well.ca, Walmart

9. Cheesy Veggie Quinoa Bites

This recipe from The Melrose Family is the perfect way to use up any leftover veggies in your fridge, and couldn't be healthier for those hungry little mouths. Bake 'em, freeze 'em, then grab and go.

Recipe: Cheesy Veggie Quinoa Bites

10. Little Ducks Organics Tiny Fruit + Veggies Freeze Dried Snacks

Each pouch of this freeze-dried snack contains up to half a pound of organic fruits and veggies, so it packs a healthy punch.

Price: $6.29 per bag.

Available at: Well.ca

11. PC Organics Unsweetened Just Apples Appletreet

Toddlers and applesauce go together like sticky fingers and your freshly-styled hair. The point being, they can't stay away. So, yes, you'll need to carry a spoon in your purse, but chances are you already have one in there, anyway. These applesauce packs are unsweetened, organic, and contain no preservatives.

Price: Around $2.60 for a six-pack

Available at: Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore

12. Oven-Dried Strawberries

Much less expensive than buying freeze-dried fruit, this recipe from Yummy Toddler Food is as economical as it is simple.

Recipe: Oven-Dried Strawberries

Also on HuffPost: