Rick Mercer To Jason Kenney: 'Pick On Someone Your Own Size'

Rick Mercer dedicated a rant segment from his show to criticizing Jason Kenney's comments about gay-straight alliances in Alberta schools.

Rick Mercer says Jason Kenney should "stop it" with his comments about gay-straight alliances (GSAs) in Alberta schools.

The "Rick Mercer Report" host dedicated his rant in Tuesday's show to criticizing the newly-elected United Conservative Party leader's stance on the peer support groups.

Kenney came under fire in the spring after he said schools should be able to inform parents if their children join GSAs, unless it puts the student at risk.

This amounts to "outing" students, Mercer said, "and it is serious because there's a very good chance that Jason Kenney will be the next premier of Alberta."

"Jason, stop it. Stick to playground rules," he said. "Pick on someone your own size."

Watch Mercer's full segment in the video emebedded above

On Wednesday, a day after the clip aired, Alberta's NDP government passed Bill 24 — legislation that specifically prohibits schools from notifying parents if their child joins a GSA, except in special circumstances.

The government says the bill closes loopholes some schools have been using to delay or deny students who try to set up peer support clubs.

Kenney denies wanting to 'out' students

"Now, you may ask, 'why would anyone need legislation like that?'" Mercer said. "I'll tell you why. You remember Jason Kenney? He was banging around Ottawa for decades. Well, now he's back."

In March, Kenny denied accusations from advocates and the NDP saying he wanted schools to out students.

"This simply is not true. I have never said this, nor do I believe it," he wrote in a Facebook post at the time.

"I trust teachers, principals and school counsellors to exercise their judgement about such matters, and that there should be a presumption that most parents are loving and caring, seeking only what is best for their children."

With files from The Canadian Press

Also On HuffPost: