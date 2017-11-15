A Winnipeg teacher was found dead in Cambodia Tuesday after reportedly taking over-the-counter medicine from a pharmacy.

Abbey Amisola, 27, and her British friend Natalie Seymour, 22, were found unconscious at Monkey Republic Guest House in Kampot, CBC News reports. The friends were sick the night before with bad vomiting and diarrhea.

Seymour's mother, Wendy Bowler, told the Daily Mail her daughter had sent her a WhatsApp message to say she was ill.

"My daughter had already told me she wasn't well and said she might go and get something to make her feel better," Bowler said. "The hotel manager was going up and down with drinks and told them they should go to a medical centre."

British citizen Natalie Seymour was found dead with her Canadian friend Abbey Amisola in Kampot, Cambodia on Tuesday.

A staff member found the women and they were rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead, CBC News reported. Cambodian investigators said they believe they died after taking too much medication.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed that a Canadian died in Cambodia but declined to confirm any details.

" Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who has passed away," spokesman Philip Hannan said in an email to HuffPost Canada. "Consular officials in Cambodia are providing consular assistance to the family and are also in contact with local authorities."

'The light of our family'

Amisola's family told Global News that Winnipeg police told them Tuesday night that she had died.

"Abbey was the light of our family and her friends, as well as a devoted and loved high school teacher," the unnamed relative said. "Her smile and laugh were contagious, and her brave and kind-hearted soul will never be forgotten."

Friends set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Amisola's family with the funeral costs.

"Abbey Amisola was beautiful, kind and loved by all that knew her," Tyler and Samantha Gilkes wrote on the fundraising page.

