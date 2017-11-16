All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BRITISH COLUMBIA

    Vancouver Driver Caught With Phone AND Tablet Strapped To Wheel

    One thing he didn't have? His licence.

    11/16/2017 17:25 EST | Updated 5 hours ago
    VPDTrafficUnit/Twitter
    Police in Vancouver caught a driver who'd strapped a tablet and iPhone to his steering wheel.

    This is not good.

    Vancouver police pulled over a driver for wearing headphones on Wednesday, only to discover they were plugged into an iPhone that he'd attached to his steering wheel. The phone was right next to a tablet, which was also mounted to his steering wheel. With string!

    "Can't make it up," the Vancouver police's traffic unit wrote on Twitter. "Yes, that's his ticket he's holding."

    Police gave the driver an $81 ticket for failing to produce a driver's licence, the Vancouver Sun reports. He was not given a distracted driving ticket, which would have cost him $368 and four penalty points.

    Observers on Twitter weren't too impressed with that detail.

    The ticketing officer decided it was appropriate to educate the driver about distracted driving instead of issuing a ticket, a Vancouver police spokesman told the Sun.

    Previously On HuffPost:

    MORE:British Columbiadistracted drivingNewsvancouver police