Cindy Crawford And Her Daughter Are Basically Clones In School Photos

The phrase "like mother, like daughter" has never been more true for Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber.

On Tuesday, the '90s supermodel shared an old yearbook photo alongside her 16-year-old's current school portrait. From the images, it's clear Gerber is the spitting image of her famous mom.

This isn't the first time we've noticed the family resemblance, but it is the first time we've seen how much Gerber looks like Crawford's younger self.

Just check out this throwback of the 51-year-old mom on the cover of Playboy magazine compared to a photo of the teen today. If it weren't for Crawford's trademark mole, we wouldn't be able to tell the difference!

Interestingly, the similarities between Crawford and her mini-me go far beyond their appearance. Gerber also inherited her mother's stellar modelling skills, booking her first major campaign with Versace at age 10. She then went on to sign a contract with IMG Models in 2015 and has been working with them ever since.

Just like her mama, Gerber is a natural on the runway as well, and proved this when she made her debut at New York Fashion Week earlier this year.

In an interview with People magazine, the 16-year-old commented on her and her mom's personalities, revealing that they have many of the same quirks.

"[Our look] is almost the least reason we're alike," Gerber told the site in May. "That's what people see because they don't know us, but we react to situations the same way. I think we're always really strict on time. And if other people are late, we get annoyed, so I think that's the same."

The teen added, "Mannerisms, kind of the way we talk — we both talk with our hands and stuff like that."

(L-R) Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at Paris Fashion Week in Sept. 2017.

Kaia is the youngest child of Crawford and husband Rande Gerber. The couple also has an 18-year-old son named Presley, who is pursuing a modelling career as well.

Unsurprisingly, Presley also inherited his parents' good looks, but unlike his sister, he lucked out and got his mama's unique trademark mole.

Crawford clearly has one stunning family!

